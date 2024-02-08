Tara Sutaria's high-fashion go-to style statement in white tube top and body-fitted skirt combo is a must-have

Tara Sutaria is a diva who knows how to make a statement with her choice of outfits and accessories. Despite ongoing trends, her personal taste in fashion sets her apart from other divas. Tara Sutaria's go-to style is mostly a chic co-ord set or a body-flattering gown.

Recently spotted out and about in town, her casual fashion sense had us gushing and gasping over her look. So, without wasting any further time, let's delve deeper into the details of the Apurva fame's newest papped look.

What type of co-ord did Tara Sutaria wear recently?

Tara Sutaria mostly embodies rich and elegant solid colors, often opting for all-white or all-black looks. Recently spotted, she once again chose an all-white combo. Starting with her top, she wore a tube top. The strapless tube top was paired with a high-waisted skirt, extending to calf length.

The pristine white co-ord set was crafted from shiny satin fabric, exuding sheer elegance. But that's not all; let's delve into additional details of her look, including accessories and more.

How did Tara Sutaria accessorize her look?

Many of the Gen-Z divas are simply embracing the all-gold-themed accessory styling, following the millennials. And, this diva is known for her notable yet casual approach to her choice of accessories. The gorgeous Tara Sutaria serves a perfect 10, as she opted for a fashionable pair of golden earrings.

Furthermore, she added an extra layer of gloss with her choice of golden bracelets. The actress went above and beyond with a fashion-forward pick of her cute and small sling bag, which featured a silver-toned strap. Then she wrapped up her choice of accessories with a stunning pair of stiletto pumps in golden color. By pairing the pristine white outfit with gleaming golden accessories, this diva just nailed the word 'Pro'.

About Tara Sutaria's dine-out ready makeup and hairstyle

The already gorgeous diva opted for radiant makeup, leaving her skin glowing with a dewy finish. Furthermore, the actress went for contoured cheeks and added a dab of pink blush. Perfectly filling her eyebrows, the Marjaavaan fame applied a thin stroke of eyeliner and mascara-coated lashes. Her choice of stunning peach-hued lipstick added a burst of color to her entire look.

Moving on to her hairstyle, this diva knows how to ditch crazy hairstyles and always goes with an open hairstyle look. And this time was no different. She didn't surprise us any further and opted for loose locks with a middle parting. Sutaria slayed the whole look while wrapping up her look with gorgeous makeup and allowing her innate beauty to shine through.

With this ensemble, Tara once again showcased her knack for adding a magical touch with glitzy accessories. Opting for her favorite solid-hued co-ord, she proved why she's a true fashionista, always sticking to her signature style.

