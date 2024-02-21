Fashion Face-off: Nayanthara vs Samantha; Who wore the monotone Ekaya saree better?

Nayanthara and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are the two most stylish actresses in the South Indian Film industry. While they are spreading their wings and flying into uncharted territories, Samantha and Nayanthara are equally turning heads with their fashion choices.

At a recent event, Nayanthara wore a tran-seasonal saree in fresh lime green from Ekaya. Interestingly, Samantha wore the same saree in pink, a few months ago at an event in Dubai. While Samantha turned a contemporary silk silhouette into a head-turning and sexy look, Nayanthara kept it effortlessly graceful.

Nayanthara in green silk saree

Talking about Nayanthara's styling, the Lady superstar of Kollywood wore this lightweight silk saree with a statement sleeveless blouse. Styled by Allia Al Rufai, the Jawan actress accessorized her worth Rs 14,975 saree look with an elegant choker and matching earrings.

Beauty-wise, makeup artist Savleen Manchanda kept it minimal in a soft glam look, pink blush, highly contoured cheeks, soft smokey eyes, glossy pink lips, and a bindi.

Honestly, this is Nayanthara one of the best saree looks and I just can't get over it. She can never go wrong when it comes it saree. Nayan pulled it off with utmost grace and confidence like never before. The on-point styling did work!

Samantha in a pink silk saree

Samantha, on the other hand, wore a fuchsia pink silk saree featuring a cape with a bralette-style blouse. Styled by Preetham Jukalker, Sam's saree worth Rs 24,975 steals the attention but it is a cape that adds a perfect sexy and flowy touch to the overall look. However, the modern bralette blouse is a steal this wedding season.

Further, the Kushi actress accessorized it with a diamond necklace and earrings adding a bling to it. The hairstylist Rohit Bhatkar styled her bob hair with a volume side-part and fringes that perfectly frame her face.

The bright hue is striking and hence, Samantha decided to go with minimal makeup. She completed the look with kohl-lined eyes and nude lips.

Nayanthara's green saree look with a sleeveless blouse or Samantha's modern touch to pink drape with a bralette? Let us know your fav pick in the comment section below.

