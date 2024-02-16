Rakul Preet Singh, one of the most classy and fashionable actresses in the Indian entertainment industry, is known for her unique and fiery fashion sense. The actress always goes above and beyond to serve fashion fabulousness when it comes to her outfits. Whether it’s for the airport, a random outing around the city, or a star-studded event, the diva always serves perfection. This is perhaps why Rakul's fans and followers cannot wait to see what the talented bride-to-be plans to wear for her upcoming wedding day.

The festivities for the same have already started. Recently, the talented De De Pyaar De actress was seen wearing a sassy vibrant green-colored ethnic outfit for the Dhol night. Well, why don’t we take a closer look at Rakul Preet Singh's classy outfit?

Rakul Preet Singh exudes elegance in a green-colored outfit

The Ayalaan actress ended up setting social media ablaze earlier today by posting pictures of herself in this gorgeous green ensemble. The classy outfit was created by none other than the creative powerhouse, Seema Gujral. The diva wore a bright green-colored georgette sharara set, worth Rs. 1,28,000, with intricate and beautiful mirror work all over it. The mirror work made this a perfect formal ethnic wear piece for night-time festivities. The incredible outfit featured a stylish peplum top-like short kurti which had broad straps with a deep and alluring V-shaped plunging neckline that added a layer of sultriness to her sexy ensemble.

Advertisement

The flowing silhouette of the Yaariyan actress’ sleeveless beyond-amazing outfit This short kurti was further paired with floor-length sharara pants with a flowing silhouette. These long skirt-like pants were also heavily laden with mirror work and had a ruffled style which made the whole outfit look prettier than ever. The whole suit was completed with a matching scalloped dupatta that had embroidery work at its edges. Even the dupatta came with mirror-work all over it, adding a touch of modern elegance to her outfit. The whole outfit fits the actress perfectly while helping her flaunt her curves.

Rakul Preet Singh’s pretty accessories were also on fleek

Furthermore, the classy actress chose to complete her seriously sassy red-colored elegant ensemble with gold-colored heavily embellished traditional juttis. These pretty sandals perfectly elevated her outfit while adding a harmonious appeal to her oh-so-pretty fusional piece. We really adore this ensemble. Meanwhile, Rakul also chose to add gold statement accessories to elevate her classy outfit to sheer perfection.

This set of accessories, from Hazoorilal Legacy Jewellers, included a gold choker-like necklace with shiny green emerald pieces. She also added matching statement stud earrings, a classy gold bracelet, and a seriously intricate statement ring, adding much-needed drama and bling to her classy fusional outfit. This included these beyond-sassy choices that made us fall head-over-heels in love with the diva’s whole aesthetic.

Rakul Preet Singh’s hairstyle and makeup also looked flawless

The pretty also chose a matte-finish makeup base for her classy outfit. This included well-shaped eyebrows, shimmery eyeshadow, mascara-laden lashes, and smokey eyeliner. The diva also went for heavily blushed and highlighted cheeks with golden accents to match her outfit. She chose to complete the look with nude-colored glossy lipstick. Her classy makeup look was created by makeup artist Salim Sayed.

On the other hand, her dark tresses were neatly arranged into a naturally wavy look with a middle parting by none other than the talented hairstylist Aliya Shaik. We love the sincerely classy, pretty, and minimalistic hairstyle. This allowed for her hair to beautifully cascade down her back while making sure that her beyond-beautiful face was visible. We love the divine diva’s dressy fusion ensemble. We honestly cannot wait to see what this diva chooses to wear on her special day, can you?

Advertisement

So, what did you think of Rakul Preet Singh’s sincerely gorgeous Sharara set? Would you like to wear something like this for an upcoming celebration or event? Go ahead and share your thoughts and opinions with us in the comments section.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan wears Sabyasachi’s shimmery blue gown serving the mermaidcore vibe