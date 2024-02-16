Kareena Kapoor Khan, one of the most gorgeous and talented actresses in Bollywood, is known for her ability to always serve perfection when it comes to fashion. The talented diva is honestly the OG modern fashionista of Bollywood and she knows how to look PHAT (pretty, hot, and tempting) in everything that she chooses to wear. After all, her unmatchable charm and confidence win all the crowns, doesn’t it?

The Buckingham Murders talented actress was recently papped while attending a star-studded event in Dubai, and her shimmery ensemble screamed perfection. So, what are we even holding out for? Let’s dive right in and take a detailed glance at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s fashion statement that left onlookers swooning.

Kareena Kapoor Khan looked prettier than ever in a shimmery outfit

Khan was recently seen making her mark while attending an auspicious event in Dubai. For the star-studded occasion, the divine diva chose to serve pure luxury in a head-to-toe Sabyasachi look. After all, who else but the fashion genius can create such fashion finesse with the incomparable power of their creativity for the fashion queen of Bollywood?

This Bajrangi Bhaijaan actress’ fabulous ensemble featured a long blue-colored gown that made our souls do the happy dance. The super shimmery floor-length gown had sleek straps along with a deep and alluring sweetheart neckline that added a layer of sultriness to her seriously fiery ensemble.

The vibrant figure-forming gown hugged her curves at all the right places thereby, accentuating her curves to sheer perfection. This pretty ensemble also helped the diva flaunt her oh-so-enviable figure, making us fall head-over-heels in love with the sassy outfit. The incredibly sparkly dress also had an elegant train that trailed behind her as she walked ahead, with pure poise and confidence.

The Sabyasachi creation suited the Jab We Met actress like a proper charm, turning her into the belle of the ball or should we say, Ariel of the ball? After all, the pretty ensemble served mermaidcore vibes up the wazoo. The diva looked like an aquatic queen in this spectacular gown. It legit looks like the princess’ magical blue gown straight out of the iconic fairytale, does it not? Ah! The nostalgia!

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s accessories, makeup, and hairstyle were flawless

Furthermore, the super-talented 3 Idiots actress completed her ensemble with matching heels which gave her outfit a harmonious appeal. But that’s not all, she also chose to carry a matching shimmery blue-colored clutch bag from Sabyasachi that literally screamed elegance. This bag had the iconic brand’s logo on it, making it look all the more spectacular.

The Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actress further chose to accessorize her super shimmery outfit with a statement neck-piece which was of course, also created by Sabyasachi. This show-stopping neckpiece had a unique design with a dramatic gold chain and a huge droplet Topaz teardrop-like design that looked breathtakingly gorgeous. Doesn’t it remind you of the Heart of the Ocean necklace from Titanic?

Meanwhile, Khan chose to leave her hair open and style her dark tresses into natural waves that beautifully cascaded down her shoulder while framing her face to sheer perfection. On the other hand, the diva opted for a subtle yet glamorous makeup look, with mascara-laden lashes, subtly smokey eyeshadow, heavily blushed cheeks and the prettiest nude-colored lipstick. It perfectly elevated the diva’s dreamy outfit.

To say that this outfit has our hearts would be a total understatement. But, what did you think of Kareena Kapoor’s classy outfit? Are you as obsessed as we are? Please share your thoughts and opinions with us in the comments section.

