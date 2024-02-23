Hello there, fellow fashionistas! This week, the Don 3 actress, Kiara Advani was seen wearing a semi-formal ensemble that showcased a chocolate brown blazer vest with a deep V-shaped neckline and a fitted silhouette. This was further paired with pristine white wide-legged and high-waisted pants with dramatic flared edges. She also added reflector sunglasses with gold bracelets to complete her look. No wonder this fabulous hue has managed to catch the attention of modern fashionistas.

However, this eye-catching hue isn’t new. In fact, this color has been around, being a major trend among our favorite Bollywood divas like the gorgeous Janhvi Kapoor, the sassy Kiara Advani, the incomparable Alia Bhatt, and others, for a while. So, what’s the wait for? Let’s get to know more about this sophisticated color.

What is the essence of chocolate brown?

It’s time to appreciate the uniqueness of the simply suave color- Chocolate brown, a shade that looks as delicious as it sounds. This beautiful shade, a unique hue with a touch of grayish tones and a dash of yellow hues with mainstream brown, resembles the tastiest, richest, and most common type of chocolate i.e. milk chocolate. This earthy and opulent tone is a very approachable and beyond-reliable shade. This shade often represents the beauty of strength and the boldness of love. It also showcases the importance of health and, honestly, an extreme appreciation for passion.

The hue also symbolizes the importance of being wise and dependable. However, talking historically, this shade has been used to describe milk chocolate from the early 1600s. It has also been used in art pieces dating back years and years. However, the very first officially recorded usage of chocolate brown as a color was in the year 1737. The Swedish botanist Carl Linnaeus, the man who gave cocoa its scientific name-Theobroma cacao, also observed that this was a unique shade. Since then, artists, decorators, designers, and others, around the globe have been using it.

It has left quite a mark on modern fashionistas, and now, they too want to look as awesome as Kiara Advani. Let’s take a detailed glance at times when Bollywood’s divas successfully embraced chocolate brown with their fashionable outfits.

7 actresses who aced chocolate brown outfits

Shilpa Shetty’s faux leather maxi dress:

The Indian Police Force actress was recently seen wearing an ankle-length chocolate brown dress. This fitted faux leather dress had an asymmetrical neckline with a ruched design that looked great. Shilpa’s chic piece, with one full-sleeve, also highlighted the pretty diva’s curves while a thigh-high side slit added a layer of sultriness to the actress’ otherwise chic dress.

Alia Bhatt’s shiny sequinned maxi dress:

The Heart of Stone actress turned heads in a sequinned ankle-length maxi dress that perfectly contoured her curves. The glittery full-sleeved dress had a sassy side-slit and a tied-up peephole-like plunging neckline which made all the difference. Alia’s dramatic bell sleeves and matching heels also looked amazing.

Disha Patani’s ruched and fitted mini-dress:

The Welcome 3 actress recently wore a chocolate brown mini dress with a form-fitting corset-like silhouette. The slightly ruched texture accentuated her oh-so-enviable curves, making us fall in love. The outfit’s halter and plunging neckline made it look sexier. However, the fresh asymmetrical style of the dress’ edge was the highlight of this look.

Kriti Sanon’s shimmery sequinned saree:

The Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya actress looked all things graceful and elegant in a beautifully embellished chocolate brown drape. Kriti’s saree had gold embroidery on its edges with sequin and mirrorwork patterns all over the piece. The full-sleeved blouse with a backless style and a sophisticated high neckline elevated the look beyond all comparison.

Tara Sutaria’s classy and sassy pantsuit:

The Apurva actress left her fans and followers gushing by posting pictures in an elegant chocolate brown look. She jumped on the corporate aesthetic trend with a waistcoat with vintage gold buttons and matching wide-legged ankle-length pants. Tara also layered these with an oversized blazer. The unique shoulder pads gave her outfit a formal edge.

Janhvi Kapoor’s faux leather mini-dress:

The Bawaal actress took social media by storm as she posted pictures of herself in a super hot chocolate brown mini dress. Janhvi’s fitted and body-hugging upper-thigh length dress was created with a faux leather fabric. It had a one-sided strap with a gathered design at the yoke giving the outfit a modern twist. It also helped the diva flaunt her well-toned figure.

Katrina Kaif’s embroidered lehenga set:

The Merry Christmas actress was papped at a star-studded event not too long ago while wearing the most classy multi-colored lehenga set. This featured a chocolate brown full-sleeved blouse that had intricate gold embroidery at the neckline. Katrina paired this with a flowy and colorful lehenga. She finished the look with a sheer embellished dupatta.

Whether it's a party-ready mini dress, an elegant saree, eye-catching lipsticks, sexy necklaces and earrings, incredibly cool bags and shoes, or bold brown eye shadow or lipstick, the right colors will always go a long way to help modern fashion queens up their fashion game. So, let’s embrace the delectable and daring shade of chocolate brown with warm hugs.

What did you think about this unique shade? Are you feeling inspired to get busy and shop the day away? Please go ahead and share your thoughts and opinions with us.

