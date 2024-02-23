Rakul Preet Singh has always been a source of fashion inspiration for the modern generation. The 33-year-old actress always manages to make it to the headlines with her unique fashion choices. Whether it’s a basic airport look with a co-ord set or an elegant red carpet look with a show-stopping gown, she serves every look with an equal level of elan, poise, and confidence.

The new blushing bride, Rakul Preet Singh was spotted and clicked by the paparazzi, with her husband, Jackky Bhagnani at the Goa airport, earlier today. For this airport appearance, she chose to wear an elegant yellow traditional ensemble that certainly turned heads. Why don’t we take a detailed glance at the Ayalaan actress’ ethnic OOTD?

What was Rakul Preet Singh wearing at the Goa airport?

It’s very common for new Indian brides to keep things traditional for a few days after their wedding. The Yaariyan actress appears to be following the same custom as she opted for a classy yellow Anarkali suit for her first airport spotting after her fairytale-like destination wedding.

The suit in yellow ochre was made using pure silk fabric, giving it a beautiful golden shine. The Anarkali had full sleeves and a sophisticated circular neckline adorned with delicate floral embroidery. The sleeves of the suit also had a lovely embroidery with four dainty beads.

The Doctor G actress’ floor-length and fitted suit was visibly cinched at the waist. Meanwhile, the piece had a lined and pleated design with a free-flowing style. It had a similar champagne gold embroidered patti at the edge of the Anarkali which elevated the whole look.

Rakul further paired this piece with a matching dupatta with a scalloped edge. It had intricate gold nature-inspired hand-embroidered work with delicate gold bead droplets on the side. This comfortable suit was a great choice for traveling.

How did Rakul Preet Singh accessorize this ethnic look?

Furthermore, Rakul chose to complete her outfit with strappy gold sandals with comfortable block heels which helped her flaunt the mehendi on her feet. These perfectly matched her airport attire and made her ethnic airport look well harmonized. Meanwhile, Singh decided to give her statement-worthy yellow outfit the room it needed to sparkle by opting for the minimalistic route, accessory-wise.

For this, she added a delicate gold pendant with a diamond stud and matching gold statement earrings, encrusted with delicate studs and shimmery dangling beads to her look. The neutral outfit also helped the diva flaunt her blush pink choodha bangles. These are worn by new brides for about 40 days after their wedding as they are said to bring good luck to couples. The diva embraced traditional values with a modern touch.

Rakul Preet Singh’s makeup look and hairstyle were also flawless

Meanwhile, Mrs Bhagnani chose to leave her hair open and styled her dark tresses into a natural-looking wavy look with a middle parting. This effortlessly manageable hairstyle looked great with her whole casual aesthetic. She also applied a bit of sindoor on her head as a new bride.

Lastly, Rakul chose to flaunt her natural beauty through a subtle makeup look, with a dab of pink eyeshadow, mascara-laden eyelashes, rosy blush on the cheeks, and a pretty matte pink lipstick. However, the highlight of the look has got to be the diva’s incomparable smile. Isn’t the Chhatriwali actress looking undeniably gorgeous?

So, what did you think of Rakul Preet Singh’s ethnic airport look? Please comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

