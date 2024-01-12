Decoding Rakul Preet Singh's beachwear vacation fits; from midi dresses to co-ords

Rakul Preet Singh recently had an incredible beach getaway. Not only did she look stunning, but her fashion choices were flawless. Rakul had it all covered, from vibrant midi dresses that screamed vacation vibes to effortlessly chic matching sets with trendy patterns.

It’s a great idea to draw inspiration from Rakul Preet Singh's stylish outfits when planning your dreamy getaway. Incorporating these amazing ensembles into your existing wardrobe will add a touch of uniqueness to your vacation attire. So, keep scrolling to discover the stunning outfits and get ready to turn heads wherever you go.

The blue midi dress

Rakul appeared breathtaking in a well-fitted dress adorned with a lovely floral pattern. The dress's asymmetrical neckline and charming handkerchief hem added a distinctive touch to her outfit.

The Ayalaan starlet brought even more charm to her attire by incorporating a stylish side slit. Priced at Rs. 35,349, the Studio Verandah ensemble was undeniably lavish.

The strapless glam with handkerchief hem

She rocked a strapless outfit with a stunning handkerchief hem, looking absolutely fabulous. The eye-catching bright pink and green borders added a pop of color to the whole ensemble, stealing the show. The beautiful bright orange printed flower designs brought a playful touch to the look. To complete her style, Rakul wore a gold choker chain around her neck. She also opted for a pair of beige flats by Tom Pheuahakphay, which were a steal at just Rs. 1824.

The chic floral printed midi dress

This next look from Rakul Preet Singh will certainly steal your heart. The dress has a beautiful off-the-shoulder design and delicate noodle straps, giving it a lovely touch. The flowing chiffon fabric adds a dreamy effect, while the alluring high-cut slit adds a touch of sassiness. You can get your hands on this amazing dress from THE IASO label for just Rs. 16,999.

The blue mini-dress

Once more, Rakul Preet Singh was flawless with her choice of outfit. She appeared magnificent in a sky-blue minidress with the most striking white floral motif. She accessorized it with a pair of really stylish yet comfortable white shoes.

Could we just pause for a second to admire this outfit's carefree elegance? This style option is amazing whether you're heading to the beach or simply going about your day.

The rust brown co-ord

Rakul Preet Singh's last ensemble for her vacation style extravaganza was a rust brown patterned co-ord set, and it screamed vacation wear finesse. The shirt had beautiful button-down details and long sleeves, but Rakul effortlessly rolled them up for a relaxed vibe.

The matching patterned shorts completed the outfit perfectly. This fabulous ensemble from Guapa is priced at Rs. 9,900.

If you had to choose, which outfit would you add to your vacation backpack? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

