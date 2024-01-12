Tara Sutaria rocks a white co-ord set paired with a fabulous Christian Dior bag at the airport

Tara Sutaria definitely stands out among her fellow Gen-Z divas, especially when it comes to her style. Even though she loves black bodycon dresses, she doesn't limit herself to just one style. Just the other day, she was seen at the airport, effortlessly rocking a relaxed and comfortable look.

Looking for the best part? It's definitely the price of Apurva actress' outfit, which is super affordable for all of us. So, if you want to know all the details and recreate Tara Sutaria's stunning look, keep on reading.

Tara Sutaria’s comfy airport look in white co-ord set

Tara Sutaria is absolutely amazing at the airport, rocking a flawless white co-ord set and making it appear absolutely extraordinary. She kicked off her look with a white shirt featuring a gorgeous shawl lapel collar, giving it a trendy V-neckline. And those rolled-up sleeves added just the right touch of effortless style.

The empire line knot was the real highlight, giving the shirt a flattering and fabulous fit. And guess what? Instead of the usual button-up style, this shirt had a trendy lace-up design. To complete the coordinated look, it was paired with matching white shorts.

The price for both the Canary Top and Tulum Shorts is Rs. 3,720. This awesome set is from the Summer Somewhere brand.

Tara Sutaria and her luxurious accessories

Let's discuss the stunning bling on Tara Sutaria's wrist - a Bvlgari watch in a striking silver-rose gold tone, worth a whopping Rs. 12,17,526. Adding to her sophisticated look were the black-lensed glasses.

Now, let's move on to the other items she wore. She carried her essentials in a chic white Christian Dior quilted sling bag with a gold-toned metal strap. And to complete her ensemble, she opted for brown flats with golden accents that added a touch of shine to her outfit.

Tara Sutaria’s pink glam and casual hairstyle

Tara wowed us with a chic hairstyle with a stylish side part, showcasing her natural beauty. Her makeup choice of a pink glam look was absolutely impressive.

Tara decided to enhance her features by applying a touch of pink blush to her cheekbones, accentuating her well-groomed eyebrows. This gave her a radiant and youthful glow. To complete her look, she opted for a gorgeous pink lipstick with a glossy finish.

Tara looked amazing in an affordable dress that oozed luxury. Her choice of accessories was on point and truly inspiring.

From the pristine white co-ord set to the Christian Dior sling purse and the luxurious Bvlgari watch, she knew exactly how to turn heads. We can't help but be in awe of this ensemble, as it exudes sophistication and elegance in every way. Let us know in the comments below if Tara's airport appearance has left you completely smitten or not.

