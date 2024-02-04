Both Kriti Sanon and Pooja Hegde are well-loved actresses in the world of Indian entertainment. The talented divas are also known for their on-point fashion game. While Kriti’s ensembles are all about sassiness with a side of opulence and charm, Pooja Hegde’s ensembles tend to exude elegance with a side of simplicity and often, even minimalism. However, both the talented actresses know exactly how to serve fierce fashion looks. We simply love both their fashion games.

Recently, the talented divas, Kriti Sanon and Pooja Hedge, ended up wearing the same white-colored modernized saree with classy patterns, created by Ritika Mirchandani, with a seriously heavy price tag of Rs. 2,78,000. But, this left us wondering, who wore it better? Why don’t we dive right into the intricate details of both of their classy ensembles to find out who won this round? Are you ready? Well, let’s get decoding!

Kriti Sanon looked beyond amazing in the white modernized saree

The gorgeous Mimi actress was recently seen wearing Ritika Mirchandani’s gorgeous white-colored pre-stitched saree with a seriously sexy thigh-high side slit that made us gasp and swoon. This pretty saree had delicate laced edges with intricate bobbin lace work all over the same. The geometrical designs on the saree made it look all the more special. The diva chose to complete her ensemble with matching white-colored heels that gave her outfit a harmonious appeal.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya actress chose to complete her look with Gen-Z-approved small silver hoop earrings and matching rings. The Do Patti actress also elevated her oh-so-divine look, styled by the beloved celebrity stylist, Sukriti Grover, by choosing to style her hair into a sleek and straight look with a side parting. She also opted for a subtle glam for her makeup look, with a touch of eyeshadow, some blush, dramatic eyeliner, and mascara-laden lashes. Her nude-colored lipstick legit won the show. We simply love her classy styling.

Pooja Hegde looked sincerely classy in the white pre-stitched saree

The elegant Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress was recently seen wearing Ritika Mirchandani’s exquisite white-colored pre-stitched saree. This classy ensemble featured a gorgeous cropped-top-like blouse with a sultry V-shaped neckline and timeless shoulder pads. This was paired with a matching flowy skirt and a sleek pallu. The diva chose to complete the look with white strappy sandals to pull focus towards its seriously sexy side slit. Pooja’s fitted style looked super classy.

The Beast actress chose to add to her fusional outfit’s overall allure with dangling crystal-encrusted earrings. She kept the accessories minimal to keep the focus on her saree. The diva also decided to leave her dark tresses open and style them into soft curls that framed her face to sheer perfection while beautifully cascading down her back and shoulders. She also went for a subtle makeup look, with well-eyeliner-defined eyes, shaped eyebrows, mascara-laden eyelashes, and subtle lipstick.

The final verdict:

It’s honestly quite safe to say that both actresses were able to bring their A-games for this one. They totally aced their elegant looks with fusional and pristine white drapes, classy accessories, and even the most spectacular hairstyles and makeup looks. They both even carried the outfit with a similar sense of confidence, sass, and panache. Therefore, it’s very hard for us to side with only one of them.

Both the diva showcased their unique aesthetics. While Kriti’s style was very fresh with a Gen-Z-approved twist and oh-so-glam makeup look, Pooja made us swoon with her classy hairstyle and minimalistic but appropriate accessory choices. This face-off totally proved that fashion is a beautiful thing as it creates a safe space for people to express themselves. They get to flaunt their thoughts and styles and say it with clothes in the most beautifully unique ways.

Advertisement

So, nobody’s a winner today. We loved them both. But, do you agree with us here?

Who, according to you, is the winner of this one? Was it Kriti Sanon’s fresh look or Pooja Hedge’s classy look? Please go ahead and share your thoughts and opinions with us, through the comments section below, right away.

ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor depicts modern India's allure in custom Kunal Rawal royal blue co-ord with intricate elements