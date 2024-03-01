Disha Patani is undoubtedly one of the most fashionable actresses in Bollywood right now. The diva constantly leaves her fans mesmerized by donning the most risqué and daring outfits. Her bold fashion choices really work for her along with setting her apart as a modern fashion icon.

Recently, the talented actress stepped out in an all-black outfit to promote her upcoming movie, Yodha. Let's decode Disha Patani’s eye-catching outfit.

What was Disha Patani wearing for Yodha’s promotional event?

The Malang actress left us speechless as she wore a striking black maxi dress hitting right at the ankle length. The strapless dress featured a flattering off-the-shoulder strapless neckline along with exquisite tailoring and a corset-like structure that accentuated the actress' curves in the best of ways. The classy bodycon outfit flawlessly complemented her flawless frame and the back slit made it look all the more amazing.

The actress soared temperatures in this dress which featured an alluring plunging neckline. The versatility of this strapless dress makes it perfect for a party-like occasion, and Disha used it to her advantage by going for a minimalistic yet super hot femme fatale-like warrior vibe with her outfit. This outfit totally proves that the diva is obsessed with form-fitting and formal ensembles.

How did Disha Patani accessorize this look?

To complement her all-black ensemble, Disha wore black velvet boots. The boots looked chic and upped the glam level of the monochromatic palette. She also kept her accessories minimal with statement stud earrings with a matching sleek bracelet and shimmery rings.

with a naturally wavy flick in the front. However, it was Disha Patani’s radiant makeup look that we couldn’t take our eyes off from. The look included a touch of eyeshadow, some volumizing mascara for the lashes, a sweep of blush, and a dash of highlighter. The pink glossy lip was the winner here. We are bewitched by her all-black look.

So, what did you think about Disha Patani’s all-black look? Comment below to share your thoughts with us.

