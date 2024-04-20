Disha Patani switches on her cool-girl mode in crop top and denim bermuda shorts at airport

Flying can be tiring, but that doesn’t always mean your style has to suffer! Whether you are going on a holiday or a business trip, dressing comfortably and stylishly for the airport is easier than you think.

Long flights call for comfy clothes and easy-to-wear pieces, and Disha Patani has also taken the same approach with her airport fashion, which she has proven many times with her comfy looks.

From rocking fitness gear to glamorous beauty looks to effortlessly pulling off airport looks, Disha sure knows how to turn heads. With her latest airport look, the Baaghi 2 actress has proved that comfort and style can go hand in hand. Let’s take a closer look at her comfy cool airport look.

Disha Patani’s airport look

Comfort is always a priority for Disha when it comes to airport fashion. She recently rocked a neon crop top with a sleeveless design and round neck. Disha’s cropped top revealed her toned abs and fit physique. Instead of opting for tight-fitting jeans and trousers, the Yodha actress chose loose-fitted Bermuda shorts.

The shorts provided both style and comfort and added a casual yet chic touch to her overall look. Her outfit is a practical choice for staying relaxed while on the move and also offers both style and ease, perfect for long flights or airport strolls.

Disha Patani’s accessories and glam

Disha’s airport look wasn’t just about her outfit; it was about accessories too. She chose trendy accessories for her airport look, which featured a Louis Vuitton denim handbag that complemented her outfit and also added a touch of luxury.

It was also a wise idea to pack any necessary emergency supplies when traveling. She paired her ensemble with white sneakers and added a casual and sporty element to the Radhe actress’ look. Her overall accessories gave her a put-together vibe.

For her recent trip, she opted for a no-make-up look and decided to let her skin breathe. Even without make-up, the actress looked fresh and glowing. Keeping a low-maintenance look, she left her hair open and opted for a relaxed look.

Disha has proved that airport fashion is all about finding the perfect balance between style and comfort and you can look and feel your best no matter where your travel takes you. Whether you’re grabbing coffee or meeting up with friends, incorporating elements of her cool and casual outfit will turn your outing into a fashion statement.

