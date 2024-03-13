Janhvi Kapoor has always been a fabulous Gen-Z fashion icon who goes out of her way to serve the fiercest fashion statements. She also works hard to consistently up her fashion game by daring to wear the boldest fashion ensembles. The pretty diva possesses that elusive oomph factor that makes her both, a delight to watch on the silver screen and a Gen-Z fashion icon who can effortlessly ace every style statement that she serves.

Janhvi Kapoor recently wore a classy black sleeveless dress, keeping up with her pre-established reputation. So, why don’t we zoom in and take a proper look at the Bawaal actress’ effortlessly classy head-to-toe black ensemble?

Janhvi Kapoor’s elegant all-black ensemble:

The Dhadak actress left quite a mark on onlookers as she walked out in a super stylish black-colored outfit that looked all things amazing. Her ensemble featured a long floor-length black sleeveless dress that screamed effortless elegance and pure sass.

The Mili actress’ incomparable black dress featured sleek spaghetti straps along with an alluring and sophisticated high circular-shaped neckline that looked sexy. The layered design of the dress along with a ruched style and ruffled edges added to the overall texture of the gorgeous ensemble.

Janhvi Kapoor’s black dress was a revelation:

Meanwhile, the Roohi actress’ long dress also had cut-outs at the back which added a layer of sultriness to the ensemble. It also helped the diva flaunt her oh-so-enviable figure along with elongating her legs. We honestly love how amazing the dress looks on the stylish actress.

Versatile black maxi dresses like these can honestly be worn everywhere. This is because they can both, be styled to perfection with statement-worthy accessories, classy heels, and a bold makeup look for night-outs and even appropriately toned down with minimalistic accessories, subtle makeup looks, effortlessly manageable hairstyles, and simple sneakers.

That is exactly what Janhvi Kapoor had done with this look, by adding chic sandals and going with a bold no-makeup and no-accessory look to flaunt her natural beauty and minimalistic sense of style. We’re sincerely obsessed with the diva’s ensemble, and of course, her beautiful smile.

So, what did you think of Janhvi Kapoor’s stylish ensemble? Comment below to share your thoughts with us, right away.

