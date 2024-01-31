Fashion Face-Off: Mrunal Thakur vs Mouni Roy: Who wore this kurta set with the purple bandhani dupatta better?

Hey, fashionistas! Get ready for a fashionable face-off. Mouni Roy recently rocked a beautiful kurta set combo, stepping out of her usual style. The moment she appeared in this breathtaking outfit, it instantly reminded us of Mrunal Thakur's stunning kurta set from July 2023.

Both these divas looked absolutely stunning, but it was the vibrant colors of their kurta sets and matching dupattas that truly set the stage for this clash. It's quite a challenge to decide the winner in this fashion battle, but one thing is for sure: these ladies definitely know how to make a stylish statement. So stick around till the end to find out who emerges victorious in this epic battle of fashionistas.

Mrunal Thakur’s gorgeous kurta set with purple bandhani dupatta

Alright, let's dive into the fashionable details of Mrunal Thakur's stunning pearly white kurta ensemble. This lovely outfit featured a V-neckline and half sleeves, giving off a chic and sophisticated vibe. The silk kurta paired beautifully with the gharara trousers, creating a harmonious look. To add a touch of allure, the purple dupatta showcased an eye-catching bandhani pattern with a golden border and intricate designs.

Mrunal chose a matte finished makeup look to keep it elegant. And her hairdo was a crown braid with a side parting and a gajra on the back of her head.

How is Mouni Roy’s kurta set different from Mrunal’s?

Let's talk about Mouni Roy's gorgeous ivory and white kurta combination. She looked effortlessly elegant in a v-neckline kurta with full sleeves and paired it with simple trousers, giving it a sophisticated touch. However, what truly added glamor to her outfit was the interesting mirror work embroidery that adorned the hemline.

To complete her look, Mouni draped her bandhani-worked dupatta over her left shoulder, which had a scalloped hemline. She kept her makeup minimal, allowing her natural beauty to shine through. For her hair, she opted for a simple and stylish open hairstyle.

The Final Verdict

After thoroughly reviewing Mrunal Thakur and Mouni Roy's exquisite kurta set outfits, it's time to announce the winner. Mrunal's appearance was unquestionably stunning, from her bandhani dupatta to her exquisite makeup. She devoted close attention to every detail, and it showed.

Mouni, on the other hand, took a more relaxed approach, with simple makeup and haircut. Both the actresses wore matching kurta sets and purple bandhani dupattas, making it difficult to choose.

But, in the end, Mrunal takes the top spot for her exquisite taste as well as dedication to detail. Now it's your turn: which look did you like best? Please share your answers in the comments area below.

