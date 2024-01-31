Sonam Kapoor shows her airport fashion finesse in a beige-hued longline blazer set and luxurious Hermes Birkin bag

Sonam Kapoor, the Bollywood's OG fashionista, never misses the mark to make a stylish statement, even when she's boarding a plane. Sonam, who is recognized for her excellent fashion choices, was recently snapped at the airport with her businessman husband Anand Ahuja, where she once again treated us with another breathtaking formal ensemble.

It seems like she's really into formal attire these days. Sonam Kapoor wowed us with her stunning formal dress when she walked the red carpet. The AK vs AK actress now taking her formal fashion game to the airport, and you don't want to miss her latest outfit. Keep scrolling to get a closer glimpse of her fabulous formal airport look.

What Sonam Kapoor wore at the airport?

Sonam Kapoor rocked a stunning blazer set at the airport, effortlessly elevating her look from basic to beautiful. She started with a simple round-neck shirt and added a longline blazer for that extra touch of style. The blazer featured a notch lapel collar, shoulder pads, and full sleeves, showcasing Sonam's compelling fashion sense.

To complete the ensemble, she paired it with straight-fit trousers, creating a sleek and sophisticated look. Once again, Sonam has set the fashion standard high for her peers with this airport outfit.

Whether it's on the red carpet or while boarding a flight, she always manages to impress with her formal yet stylish choices. Her airport ensemble is a true reflection of her discerning fashion taste, leaving us inspired and eager to recreate it.

Sonam Kapoor’s luxe accessory style

Her accessories can be defined in one word: luxe. She donned a pair of black-lensed Wayfarer sunglasses. Sonam layered multiple gold-toned chains, elevating the elegance of her accessories. She carried a black Hermes Birkin, exuding opulence.

To complete the look, she chose classic black pumps with a polished aesthetic. Her attention to detail shines through in her accessories, like dainty chains and statement rings that always hit the mark.

Divulge into the details of Sonam Kapoor’s hair and makeup at the airport

The Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga fame’s makeup is typically matte finished, but this time she went for a bright and glowy look. Her cheeks were exquisitely finished with a pink blush, providing her with a youthful and rosy radiance. She chose a pink-hued lipstick to match her blush and show off her innate beauty.

Moving on, she styled her hair in a sleek and well done open hairdo with a center parting to highlight her luscious locks. The ends of her lovely locks were highlighted with delicate curls. Sonam Kapoor's makeup and hairstyles are consistently on-trend and show her immaculate eye for aesthetics.

Sonam Kapoor again proved her grasp over formal clothing at the airport. Her current appearance exemplifies her fashion-forward style. From the flawlessly made longline blazer to the matching jeans, Sonam demonstrated that comfort and sophistication can coexist.

If you're as impressed as we are, please share your thoughts in the comments section below and tell us whether you like this style as much as we do.

