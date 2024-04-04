Nora Fatehi is one of the most inspiring fashion icons in the Indian entertainment industry. She goes above and beyond to achieve fashion perfection with every outfit that she chooses to wear. The diva aims to keep her fashion game on heel by constantly upgrading her style quotient. Keeping up with this pre-existing reputation, she recently wore a black and blue semi-formal ensemble that was just stunning.

It’s quite safe to say that Nora Fatehi’s OOTD was undoubtedly all things elegant. So, why don’t we zoom in and closely examine the Madgaon Express actress’ semi-formal and luxurious blue and black ensemble?

Nora Fatehi’s femme and fabulous semi-formal ensemble:

The Thank God actress looked incredible in a black and blue semi-formal ensemble. Her outfit featured a black body-hugging top with a sophisticated high neckline. The top was tucked into high-waisted light blue jeans that looked just amazing. These ankle-length jeans were rolled up at the edges, giving her ensemble a rather laid-back aesthetic. The Bharat actress’s fitted jeans with a straight silhouette looked elegant, accentuating her curves to sheer perfection.

This was layered with a full-sleeved black tuxedo jacket that perfectly matched her top. The blazer from Yves Saint Laurent with OG shoulder pads, a crisp collared neckline, a slightly oversized silhouette, and satin peaked lapels gave her outfit a formal twist. This short jacket, approximately Rs. 2,10,465, also had a gold YSL broach, giving the Stree actress’ outfit a rather iconic twist.

Nora Fatehi’s accessories and hairstyle games were on fleek:

The Crakk actress completed her ensemble with glossy black pumps and a pointed-toed design that gave it a well-thought-out appeal. She added statement accessories like black dark-tinted sunglasses, classy rings, and a gold wristwatch to upgrade her fashion statement.

She also added a luxurious black and gold sling bag to complete her gasp-worthy ensemble, perfectly matching her blazer and broach. We love how the diva’s semi-formal outfit merged formal finesse with a laid-back twist. You gotta love that, huh?

Nora also chose to leave her dark locks open and styled them into a sleek and straight look, which framed her face perfectly and allowed her hair to cascade freely down her back and shoulders. On the other hand, she wore natural-looking makeup with a touch of blush, flaunting her natural beauty at its best.

So, what did you think of Nora Fatehi’s fashion statement? Please comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us right away.

