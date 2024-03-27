Get ready to make a style splash in pool with Sara Ali Khan’s five quirky swimsuits

Say bye-bye to winters as summers are approaching, and people are gearing up to kick off this season. Indoor dinners will transition into outdoor barbeque parties, and indoor dance bashes will be moved to terrace settings. To beat the heat, pool parties are the best way to go, and for these parties, the most essential item is good swimwear. If you are looking for great swimwear for pool parties, our beloved Sara Ali Khan has got you covered. Sara Ali Khan loves wearing vibrant clothes that reflect her personality, and her swimwear is just like that - color-blocked, vibrant, and fun, which will surely add a special touch to your next pool party.

COLOR BLOCKING AT IT’S FINEST

A while back, Sara Ali Khan shared a picture from her beach vacation wearing a multi-colored bikini. Her two-piece bikini set featured a tube bralette adorned with lime, white, blue, pink and lilac stripes, and had a knot at the back. The tube top matched a high-waist bottom, creating a coordinated look. She accessorized her bikini style with multi-colored hoops and opted for minimal make-up, keeping her look effortlessly chic.

RAINBOW TWIST

Sara Ali Khan shared pictures from her vacation in Istanbul, and looked absolutely stunning in her colorful bikini. Sara was seen enjoying herself in the pool, dressed in a multi-colored swimwear piece that resembled a rainbow. Her bikini featured bright colors like red, orange, yellow, green, blue, indigo, and violet, and she paired it with matching bottoms. With a touch of light pink eyeshadow on her eyes and minimal make-up, Sara looked beautiful. A bikini like Sara's will definitely be a standout choice for your next pool party, catching everyone’s attention with its vibrant hues.

ZESTY AND BRIGHT

Sara Ali Khan sure knows how to rock a colour-blocked look! During her Maldives vacation, she sported a stunning color-blocked bikini in shades of pink and orange, making it the perfect choice for a beach getaway. The bikini was vibrant orange with thin straps, complemented by a bottom featuring two shades, pink and orange. Sara completed her ensemble with matching black sunglasses and a bikini. A coordinated bikini like Sara’s would be a stylish choice for both pool parties and beach vacations, adding a touch of flair to your summer wardrobe.

MIX & MATCH

Sara Ali Khan’s bikini collection is known for being quirky, and she knows how to add a fun twist even to simple bikinis. She shared pictures of herself in a solid orange bikini. Her bikini featured adjustable straps, a plunging neckline and high-waisted bottoms in a similar hue. To give her bikini a fun touch, Sara layered a lightweight white macramé shrug over it. She further elevated her look with a quirky cowrie shell necklace. Her damp hair and minimal beach make-up perfected her look. If you also have a monochrome bikini like Sara Ali Khan, you can make it quirky just like Sara did.

FLORAL PARTY

In summer, floral prints are a big trend, and if you want to mix floral with your swimsuit, Sara Ali Khan’s pick might be your best choice. Sara flaunted Shivan & Narresh floral printed swimsuit in the picture. Her blue swimsuit featured tiny floral patterns with a plunging neckline, front cut-out detailing, and tie-up detailing. Sara added tangerine sunglasses to add a pop of color. If you love florals, take inspiration from Sara and bring flowers to your pool party look.

Sara Ali Khan looks as stunning in western wear as she does in an Indian attire. Whether it’s color blocking, florals, or cut-outs, Sara Ali Khan wears every swimsuit with confidence and grace. Swimsuits she wears enhance her curves beautifully. If you are preparing for your next pool party, you can take inspiration from Sara’s swimsuits.

