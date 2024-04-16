Summer is here, and it's the perfect time to elevate your outfit with a stylish hat. From straw hats to bucket hats and everything in between, hats are a must-have accessory for summer.

They add a touch of personality and drama to your fashionable look and protect you from the sun's harsh rays in the process. Plus, who doesn’t want to get those Insta-worthy sun-kissed pictures?

So, why don’t we take a look at 6 celebrity-approved hats from the enchanting wardrobes of the classy Alia Bhatt, the gorgeous Anushka Sharma, the fabulous Katrina Kaif, and others, which will undeniably be the perfect source of inspiration for summer 2024?

6 stylish hats to upgrade your summer fashion statements:

Karisma Kapoor’s straw hat:

The Murder Mubarak actress recently vacationed at the beach to get a break from the race of everyday life. She wore a lot of stylish ensembles during this period. She also accessorized them with statement picks. However, one of her additions i.e. a large straw hat caught our attention. This printed hat is your perfect pick for every vacation.

Anushka Sharma’s bucket hat:

Anushka Sharma always loves to keep things simple and minimalistic but with a touch of fashion fabulousness, and her pictures from her recent vacation time were proof of the same. She wore a stylish straw bucket hat with her swimsuit and oversized orange sarong that both looked fabulous and helped her beat the heat.

Katrina Kaif’s oversized hat:

Katrina Kaif’s swimwear collection is already a source of envy and inspiration for modern fashionistas. But, that’s not all. Even her accessories game leaves us gushing for more. This was proven by the oversized black and white sun hat that she wore with a black bodysuit. This one reminds us of Rachel’s vacation hat, don’t you agree?

Alia Bhatt’s floral bucket hat:

Alia Bhatt’s fashion choices are always unique and stylish along with, of course, being femme and fabulous. She recently gave us proof when she wore a vibrant yellow floral co-ord set at the beach with a classy white bucket hat that had a gorgeous floral-inspired print. This adorable pick is the perfect partner for printed summer dresses.

Ananya Panday’s denim hat:

Ananya Panday is famous for her exceptional talent in bringing a fresh and modern Gen-Z vibe to the fashion scene. She recently showcased this talent by sharing photos of herself wearing a stylish denim hat. The bucket-style hat in a lovely blue shade features charming patchwork details. It's a perfect choice for adding a fun touch to your summer outfits.

Sara Ali Khan’s baseball hat:

Sara Ali Khan loves to go on vacations with her friends and family to catch a break. This is perhaps why her vacation wear wardrobe constantly inspires modern fashionistas everywhere. She recently wore a simple top with printed pants and elevated the whole look with a white baseball cap. These cool hats help beat the sun while upping your style game.

So, are you inspired to add hats to your summer wardrobe this year?

Which one of these celebrity-approved hats is your absolute favorite? Please comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

