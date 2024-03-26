Murder Mubarak and Ae Watan Mere Watan actress Sara Ali Khan opens up about her political plans, says THIS

Sara Ali Khan had a hectic March as two of her much-discussed OTT films, Murder Mubarak and Ae Watan Mere Watan, were released. With both films, the actress tried to do something new. While MM was her first suspense thriller, she played the role of freedom fighter Usha Mehta in AWMW. The actress has now confirmed that she has political aspirations, too.

Sara Ali Khan on her plans to enter politics

During an interaction with standup comedian and actor Anubhav Singh Bassi for Netflix India, Sara Ali Khan was asked to confirm or deny some statements about her. Responding to a statement that suggested, "Somewhere down the line, Sara wants to join politics," the actress said, "Yes, she does."

Interestingly, Sara has a degree in history and political science from Columbia University. This is not the first time she has shared her interest in politics. Back in 2019, during an interview with HT Cafe, Sara shared her interest in politics and said, "I have a degree in history and political science, so I want to pursue politics maybe later in life, but it's not a backup plan. I am not leaving, and if people will give me the opportunity to be here (Bollywood), I will be here for as long I can,"

Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Gandhi praises Sara Ali Khan's performance in Ae Watan Mere Watan

Meanwhile, Tushar Gandhi, the great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, heaped praises on Sara Ali Khan for bringing Usha Mehta alive in Ae Watan Mere Watan. A heartfelt note by him on X (Twitter) read, "I grew up knowing Ushaben Mehta. She mentored me in my youth. I had heard tales of her exploits running the clandestine Congress Radio during the Quit India Movement. It all came alive as I watched #Ae_Vatan_Mere_Vatan. Thank you @SaraAliKhan you brought Ushaben alive."

Sara Ali Khan's work front

After Murder Mubarak and Ae Watan Mere Watan, Sara will be next seen in Anurag Basu's much-awaited Metro... In Dino, a sequel to the filmmaker's much-loved 2007 film Life in a... Metro. Also starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Anupam Kher, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Kay Kay Menon, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Neena Gupta in the lead, the film is slated to hit cinemas on September 13, 2024.

