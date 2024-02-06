How are Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon, and many more divas making statements with earthy hues at the airport?

We spot talented divas at the airport making statements daily. Recently, divas like Katrina Kaif and Kriti Sanon were seen donning stunning trench coat ensembles in earthy hues. In Bollywood, there's always a trend wave that most divas adopt. But what exactly are earthy hues? Let's dig deeper and find out why these earthy tones always look good, whether it's day or night.

What are earthy hues?

Earthy hues are a collection of colors influenced by the natural world that generate feelings of warmth, comfort, and connection to the earth. These hues frequently include brown, beige, tan, olive green, and warm greys. Beige, for example, is a flexible earthy tone that looks well against a gray-hued Mumbai airport background.

Taupe, sand, camel, oatmeal, and khaki are some hues that go very well with the gray backdrop. These hues produce a harmonious and elegant appearance, giving an element of earthy elegance to any look. Now, let's check out who were those divas slaying the earthy-hued game.

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor wore a lovely blazer set to the airport, effortlessly upgrading her appearance from simple to breathtaking. She began with a basic round-neck shirt and finished with a longline jacket for an extra touch of flair and harmony.

Advertisement

She finished the outfit with straight-fit pants, giving it a sleek and elegant appearance. Sonam has once again established a high fashion bar by wearing earthy tones to the airport.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon easily rocked her airport look, exhibiting her immaculate eye for style with an outfit that incorporated earthy tones. The attractive actress chose a bodycon-flattering midi dress in a fascinating camel color. She dressed up the appearance even further by layering it with a beige trench coat with a plaided collar that provided a touch of understated elegance.

The camel dress and beige coat produced a stunning contrast, highlighting Kriti's design sense and ability to easily merge earthy tones. This airport look brilliantly showcased how warm and natural tones may combine to produce a balanced and eye-catching combo that will stand out in any place.

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani began with a simple yet appealing gray tank top with a round neck. She paired it with flared and wide-legged blue denim pants, which contributed to her outfit's coolness. Her beige trench coat, with black buttons, a flap collar, and a length that hit right at the knee, was the actual show-stopper. She completed the appearance perfectly with a beige trench coat and a gray shirt.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif's elegant ensemble included a white full-sleeved sweatshirt with a smart high neckline. This high-neck sweater was matched with brown ankle-length corduroy-style jeans. However, they appeared sassy as well.

The Tiger Zinda Hai actress' muted dark brown slacks featured an elasticated border at the ankle, which contributed to the wide-legged appeal and made them appear even more elegant. The actress opted to wear a superbly sophisticated beige full-sleeved coat over them. She beautifully demonstrated her preference for earthy tones.

How do earthy colors look good on an airport background?

Earthy colors have a unique way of capturing the attention of the eye, instantly lending a dash of earthiness and charm to any look, and stealing our hearts. The warm, earthy tones make us feel rooted and attached to Mother Nature. These colors, from dark browns and deep greens to warm oranges and light yellows, exude a sense of calm and warmth. Ultimately, these earthy tones look great with the airport's background.

Advertisement

So, which of these looks did you like the most? Are you also a fan of earthy tones? If YES, do let us know in the comments section below and also mention which airport look you loved the most.

ALSO READ: Want to skip red this Valentine's Day? Try Kriti Sanon's white floral printed mini dress with applique flowerette