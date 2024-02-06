Want to skip red this Valentine's Day? Try Kriti Sanon's white floral printed mini dress with applique flowerette

When talking about floral prints- it is a piece of fabric featuring a pattern of flowers. And, fashionistas must have noticed it's never out of fashion. Solely because floral prints have a timeless attractiveness, evoking a sense of freshness, femininity, and vitality regardless of the season or current trends.

Recently, the lovely actress Kriti Sanon was spotted donning an oh-so-cute outfit. She shows her versatility in wearing floral dresses and allowing them to be styled in countless ways, from casual outings to formal events, making them a wardrobe staple for fashion-conscious divas. So let's just dig in and find out more interesting details about the Ganapath actress' outfit.

What did Kriti Sanon wear while promoting Teri Baaton Me Aisa Uljha Jiya?

Amidst the promotions of her upcoming flick Teri Baaton Me Aisa Uljha Jiya co-starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti has already served us with a bundle of magnificent looks. But, her recent fashion pick spoke volumes. Kriti Sanon embodied the forever in fashion silhouette i.e. a mini dress. The outfit had pink flowers printed overall with its ruched detailed surface.

The halter neck made out of the noodle strap had an oversized fit with off-shoulder sleeves. The 3D applique flowerette attached to the neck added a sense of charm. This wonderful fit was from Magda Butrym and it cost an amount of Rs 1, 74,188.

How did Kriti Sanon accessorized her outfit?

When it comes to accessories, Kriti Sanon followed the newest Bollywood trend. She joined the trend of wearing eye-catching heart-shaped earrings. The actress easily added a dash of elegance to her look by wearing Alloya- Statement Jewelry's exquisite golden-toned dangle earrings.

Advertisement

Kriti upped her accessories game by decorating her fingers with gorgeous golden rings. And keeping a track about her footwear. Magda Butrym's stunning white stiletto pumps added refinement to the Bollywood diva's whole look.

About her hairstyle and makeup

When it comes to makeup, Kriti Sanon understands what works best for her. She chose a perfect dewy makeup base to give her the desirable natural shine, as she had done in prior looks. Her cheekbones were skillfully sculpted and flushed, providing dimension to her face. Her eye makeup was once again pink-themed. Kriti's eyes glowed with pink undertones. And a dab of pink lipstick that went wonderfully with her makeup. Adrian Jacobs, a superb makeup artist, deserves full credit for producing this gorgeous look.

And, of course, we can't forget Kriti's stunning high ponytail hairdo, which was masterfully created by the amazing hairstylist Aasif Ahmad. Her hair was neatly styled with a clean center parting.

Sukriti Grover, Kriti Sanon's long-time stylist, pulled together this stunning look effortlessly. Sukriti's strong fashion sense guaranteed that every detail of Kriti's attire was spot on. Tejas Nerurkar, a renowned photographer, clicked the lovely pink-themed photos that highlighted Kriti's attractiveness. From the flawless style to the intriguing photographs, this outfit was a show-stopper.

So, what do you think about this look? If you liked it as much as we did, please leave a comment in the section below and let us know about your thoughts.

ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon is a retro delight in polka dot patterns, swinging fringes, and vintage fashion for TBMAUJ promotions