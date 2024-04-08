Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Deepika Padukone: Celebrate Navratri day 1 with celeb-approved red floral sarees

The color for the first day of Chaitra Navratri 2024 is red. So, why don’t we get inspired by floral-printed sarees from the wardrobes of Deepika Padukone, Samatha Ruth Prabhu, and other divas?

Written by Mehak Walia , Journalist
Updated on Apr 08, 2024 | 08:17 PM IST | 903
Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Deepika Padukone: Celebrate Navratri day 1 with celeb-approved red floral sarees (PC: Celebrities Instagram)

As the nine-day festival commences, the first day calls for adorning yourself with the vibrancy of red; the color of prosperity and energy. It’s time to channel your inner fashionista by drawing inspiration from the wardrobes of our beloved Bollywood celebrities. These stunning and femme red floral-printed sarees are here to help you welcome Navratri 2024 in style. 

Let’s zoom in and take a detailed look at 7 incredibly gorgeous sarees worn by Bollywood actresses like the talented Deepika Padukone, the incomparable Samatha Ruth Prabhu, the classy Katrina Kaif, and others to get some inspiration for day 1 of Navratri.

7 celebrity-approved floral-printed sarees:

 

Katrina Kaif’s Tarun Tahiliani saree: 

Katrina recently wore a spectacular red saree with a white floral print all over it. This was paired with a matching blouse with a plunging V-shaped neckline and puffed-up sleeves. We loved the actress’ gorgeous and nature-inspired drape.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Deepika Padukone: Celebrate Navratri day 1 with celeb-approved red floral sarees (PC: Celebrities Instagram)

Ananya Panday’s Dohr India saree: 

Ananya Panday loves to wear vibrant sarees and she recently added another page to that book with a beautiful red saree with delicate pink flowers printed on the same. We loved the enchanting style of the diva’s drape, which helped her embrace femininity and fabulousness. We loved the piece.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Deepika Padukone: Celebrate Navratri day 1 with celeb-approved red floral sarees (PC: Celebrities Instagram)

Deepika Padukone’s Sabyasachi saree:

Deepika Padukone’s fashion game is just the best. She recently wore a spectacular red saree created by none other than Sabyasachi. This vibrant drape was thoroughly laden with beautiful neutral-colored floral print, and it looked all things elegant. This rose-inspired drape would be a great pick for any celebration.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Deepika Padukone: Celebrate Navratri day 1 with celeb-approved red floral sarees (PC: Celebrities Instagram)

Tara Sutaria’s Ekaya Banaras saree:

Tara Sutaria is one of the most fashionable Gen-Z actresses in Bollywood. She wore a statement-worthy red saree with a strapless blouse that was beautifully embroidered with intricate gold embroidery. The piece’s flowery print was just all things incomparable.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Deepika Padukone: Celebrate Navratri day 1 with celeb-approved red floral sarees (PC: Celebrities Instagram)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Saaki saree: 

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a goddess in all her vibrant drapes and her classy red saree spelled all things incredible. The cap-sleeved blouse of the saree with the luxurious gold floral embroidery is surely made for celebrations. We loved the elegant and statement-worthy piece.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Deepika Padukone: Celebrate Navratri day 1 with celeb-approved red floral sarees (PC: Celebrities Instagram)

Tamannah Bhatia’s Payal Khandwala saree:

Tamannaah Bhatia is a fashionista who adores fusional ensembles, and her recent red saree was just the prettiest. It was nicely paired with a matching and sophisticated halter neck blouse. Even the contrasting floral print was fabulous.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Deepika Padukone: Celebrate Navratri day 1 with celeb-approved red floral sarees (PC: Celebrities Instagram)

Kajol Devgan’s incomparable lotus saree: 

We love Kajol’s luxurious and exceptionally vibrant sarees. She legit looks amazing in ethnic wear and her recent bright red saree with golden lotus embroidery was a piece of art. The diva served fashion perfection, and we’re all things obsessed. 

Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Deepika Padukone: Celebrate Navratri day 1 with celeb-approved red floral sarees (PC: Celebrities Instagram)

So, are you feeling inspired to dress up and celebrate the first day of Chaitra Navratri 2024? 

Which one of these classy drapes is your favorite? Please comment below to share your thoughts with us, right away.

ALSO READ: Shraddha Kapoor’s vibrant pink pantsuit is proof that we aren’t ready to bid adieu to Barbiecore

About The Author
Mehak Walia
Mehak Walia
Journalist
Linkedin

Mehak Walia is an award-winning author and journalist who has been writing for about 4 years now. She is obsessed

...

Credits: Celebrities Instagram Pages
