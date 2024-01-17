Janhvi Kapoor to Ananya Panday: 5 celeb-approved pinstripe printed ensembles that are making a splash

Hey, fashionistas! Bollywood's leading ladies are soaking up the temperature with their amazing style, particularly when it comes to pinstripe fits. Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria, and a slew of additional stunning actresses have been wearing these elegant ensembles with easy appeal.

Whether it's Janhvi's edgy three piece, Ananya's flirtatious mini dress, or Tara's sophisticated combo, these divas possess the ability to create a lasting statement. The pinstripe trend is clearly gaining grip, and these Bollywood queens are really rocking it with their creative outfits.

So, if you're searching for some on-going trend to enhance your fashion game, keep reading to check how these ladies are slaying.

Janhvi Kapoor slayed in three piece ensemble

Janhvi Kapoor flaunted her formal fashion finesse by choosing a navy blue backless waistcoat, paired with high-waisted pants, and topped it with a longline blazer. This three-piece outfit is definitely one to bookmark for formal meetings.

Rani Mukherjee in a elegant longline blazer set

Next in line is the OG diva Rani Mukherjee, who rocked the trendy pinstripe printed ensembles. She started with a silk black shirt, then paired it with an off-white longline blazer featuring a peak lapel collar. She completed her look with high-waisted pants that had a wide-legged fit. Pinkvilla Pulse Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further! Subscribe

Ananya Panday's navy blue mini dress

Advertisement

Ananya Panday recently celebrated the success party of her film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. She wore a similarly sizzling hot pinstripe printed ensemble with corset fitted concave neckline. Nailing the look in her mini dress embellished with 3D flowers, surprisingly, this turned out to be a budget-friendly option with a price tag of Rs. 4410.

Khushi Kapoor looked ethereal in beige blazer set

Khushi Kapoor, the standout from the Gen-Z lot, is known for creating waves with her roaring fashion sense. She recently wore a pinstripe printed ensemble from the brand 431-88. Raising the temperature, she paired a white crop top and overlaid it with a notched lapel collar blazer featuring full sleeves. To complete the look, she opted for matching beige-hued wide-legged flared pants.

Tara Sutaria's navy blue co-ord set

Last but certainly not the least, Tara Sutaria glammed herself up in a pretty navy blue hued co-ord set. She opted for a sleeveless waistcoat with a button-up closure style, featuring a U neckline and a waist-cinching fit. Moving down towards her bottom wear, she chose matching high-waisted pants with a rolled-up hemline.

So which of these pinstripe printed ensembles you loved the most? Let us know in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday continues her love affair with mini dresses but this time in a pinstripe fit