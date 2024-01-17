Ananya Panday continues her love affair with mini dresses but this time in a pinstripe fit

Ananya Panday, the trendy actress from Gen-Z, always surprises us with her choice of mini dresses. She has become a fashion icon, and her love for mini-dresses is well-known. Just recently, she attended a celebration for her latest movie and impressed us with her unique selection of outfits.

This time, the actress from Dream Girl 2 opted for a mini dress that was unlike any other. The details of her ensemble are truly interesting, showcasing her confidence and style. If you're curious to learn more about Ananya Panday's stunning look, then keep on reading.

Ananya Panday looked charming in a pinstripe mini-dress

Ananya perfected her fashion game at the success party by rocking a fabulous mini-dress. She opted for a gorgeous pinstripe design that added a touch of elegance. The dress featured a unique and eye-catching concave neckline, giving it a distinctive silhouette. The corset fit added a touch of sophistication to the overall outfit.

The stunning draped skirt, adorned with 3D floral embellishments crafted from the same fabric, ticked all the right boxes. This beautiful mini dress is from The Bae Club and is priced at only Rs. 4,410, making it incredibly budget-friendly.

Ananya Panday’s luxurious sleek black heels

She rocked a pair of classy black high heels from Jimmy Choo, the Romy 85 Nappa Leather Pumps. These beauties came with a hefty price tag of Rs. 70,000, but boy, were they worth every penny! With their sleek finish and a stunning bow tie featuring the iconic Jimmy Choo logo, these heels added the perfect finishing touch to her entire ensemble.

The Liger diva made a smart choice by skipping the jewelry, allowing all the attention to be on her adorable pinstripe patterned dress. Her style was the ideal combination of formal refinement and minimalistic simplicity, highlighting her outstanding fashion sense.

Ananya Panday’s dewy makeup look

The makeup of the SOTY 2 sensation was on point, giving her a luminous and dewy appearance. Her eyes were the standout feature, with a smooth sweep of eyeliner and kohl. The pink blush on her cheeks gave her a natural and healthy glow, which complemented her features nicely.

She finished her makeup look with a peach-hued lipstick and a coat of gloss, which gave her lips a slight sheen. The Khaali Peeli diva chose beach waves for her hairstyle, resulting in easy and disheveled locks that matched her entire appearance. Her hair was styled with a side part, adding a feeling of casual elegance.

