Janhvi Kapoor wears traditional minimal makeup highlighting pink blush glam

Janhvi Kapoor, our favorite style icon and the youthful beauty we all admire, has posted some jaw-dropping sun-kissed photos on her Instagram page, and wow, does she look utterly ethereal. Her natural beauty shows through, and she exudes a wonderful sunlit glam.

We'll move to the juicy bits now. You might be wondering what she was wearing. Brace yourselves, because things are about to get extravagant. Looking at the pictures, she wore a stunning traditional fit that wonderfully caught the vibe of her sun-kissed look.

If you're seeking some real fashion inspiration, you shouldn't miss out on this. Continue reading for additional details on her most recent look.

Janhvi Kapoor’s gorgeous golden saree drape

Janhvi Kapoor's new appearance has lifted the benchmark in terms of elegance. She looked stunning in a pristine silk saree that exuded elegance and sensuality. This golden masterpiece was made out of not one, but two distinct shades of gold, offering it a fascinating richness. The saree's border was stunning on its own merits. It was bright and wide, with beautiful flower designs that lent a feminine touch overall.

The Bawaal actress wore a golden blouse that matched her gorgeous saree well. It had fashionable half sleeves and a classic scoop neckline, giving the traditional outfit an up-to-date look. The pallu was carefully folded and tucked at the shoulder, giving the outfit an elegant and refined appearance.

Advertisement

Janhvi Kapoor’s blingy and complimenting accessories

The Devara diva knew just how to boost the glam factor with her pristine golden saree while stealing hearts. Janhvi wore medium-length drop earrings dripping with stones on her ears. These stunning earrings brought a dash of shine and grandeur to the saree's golden tint.

Janhvi went beyond what was required by accessorizing her look with a gorgeous patterned necklace. The accessory was an exquisite piece of creation, emphasizing her neckline while adding an extra dash of appeal to the whole outfit.

To finish, Janhvi adorned her wrist with a precisely designed bracelet, which perfectly linked things together.

Janhvi Kapoor’s equally adorable hair and makeup glam

This time, she's donned a blush pink makeup look that will make you DROOL. She appeared to be such a cutie! Janhvi's eye makeup was flawless, with a light pink eyeshadow that gave her eyes a delicate and dreamy look. But it was her luminously brilliant and glowy skin that held the true magic.

Her cheeks were nearly glowing with natural beauty, topped with a luscious pink blush. Janhvi chose a dark pink lipstick to provide a burst of hue to enhance her feminine yet classy makeup look. Moving on, her hairstyle was effortlessly attractive. Janhvi kept her hair down with a casual side part that oozed pure and natural bliss.

Janhvi Kapoor's gorgeous hair and makeup look left us utterly obsessed. But it was the easy blending of her saree and beauty game that truly seized our attention.

Janhvi's hair was elegantly done, and for her makeup, she chose a flawless base that complemented her inherent beauty. Her lips were covered with a deep and brilliant pink color.

The end result? A picture-perfect blend of beauty and glitz.

This look is ideal for fashionistas who want to enjoy the vibes of a South Indian wedding. What are your thoughts on this look?

Please share your thoughts in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Best Celebrity Holiday Outfits: Disha Patani and Mouni Roy in denim shorts and cute dresses