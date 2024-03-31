Imagine mysterious designs, dramatic silhouettes, and a touch of unexpected darkness – that's the gothic chic trend in a nutshell. It's a captivating blend of sexiness and darkness which is perfect for those who want to express their individuality with a touch of gothic charm. And, who better to inspire your head-to-toe black gothic chic look than the fashionably fabulous Bollywood celebrities? Let’s get ready to unleash our inner alluring goth goddesses.

From Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s fiery co-ord set and Alia Bhatt’s structured dress to Kiara Advani’s form-fitting gown, and others, let’s rock the gothic chic trend. Why don’t we zoom right in and take a closer look at some of these stylish celebrity-approved head-to-toe black outfits?

Top 7 black outfits to slay in the gothic chic aesthetic

Kiara Advani’s form-fitting black gown:

The Satyaprem Ki Katha actress, Kiara Advani recently wore a beautiful black gown that hugged her curves at all the right places. The structured gown had a deep and plunging neckline with a dramatic flowerette at the chest.

Kriti Sanon’s beyond-sultry co-ord set:

The Crew actress, Kriti Sanon turned heads in a super fiery three-piece co-ord set that featured a bralette-like halter-neck strappy top. It was paired with a long fitted skirt with a sexy side slit. The diva also added a formal short blazer with a collared neckline to slay the gothic look.

Kareena Kapoor’s chic black co-ord set:

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently wore a fitted black co-ord set, which featured a sassy sleeveless corseted top with an alluring halter neckline and a buckled design. It was paired with a matching long black skirt which was stunning.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s cool structured set:

The Sukhee actress recently cemented her status as a fashion icon with a unique head-to-toe black ensemble. Shilpa Shetty’s striking outfit featured a full-sleeved crop top with shoulder pads which was paired with a long black skirt with cut-outs. A structured addition at the waist was pure gothic perfection.

Alia Bhatt’s unique well-structured gown:

The Heart of Stone actress, Alia Bhatt, recently made us gasp with a uniquely designed strapless Gaurav Gupta dress. The corseted silhouette of the gown along with the plunging neckline and the asymmetrical swirly design of the statement-worthy gothic piece were totally amazing.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s fringed pencil dress:

Tamannaah Bhatia left us swooning by wearing a faux leather dark black pencil dress. The sleeveless and structured corseted top was awesome. But, that’s not all. Even the asymmetrical fringed edges of the Alexander McQueen dress were gothic gorgeousness at its very best.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s fiery ensemble:

Samantha Ruth Prabhu wowed us with her stunning gothic chic three-piece outfit. The halter-neck bralette with a plunging neckline was perfectly paired with an oversized blazer and a long skirt, all in matching black accessories.

So, are you feeling inspired to jump aboard the gothic chic trend train?

Which one of these all-black outfits is your absolute favorite? Please comment below to share your thoughts with us, right away.

