Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sara Ali Khan are two of the most spectacularly talented and beyond-fashionable actresses in Bollywood. While Bebo is the incomparable OG fashion queen, Sara is known for her comfortably classy and fresh outfits. The stylish divas were papped in Mumbai earlier today while wearing the most stylish outfits which helped them flaunt their layering skills. We are totally obsessed with these outfits.

So, why don’t we zoom in and take a closer look at Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sara Ali Khan’s classy looks? Let’s just dive right in and get decoding,

Kareena Kapoor Khan looks elegant in a classy green blazer

The Bajrangi Bhaijaan actress was recently seen wearing a stylish outfit that featured a vibrant yellow graphic T-shirt layered with a green-colored full-sleeved blazer with buttons. The diva further left it open and rolled up the sleeves of this slightly oversized blazer to meet her breezy and laid-back aesthetic. This was paired with blue-colored ankle-length denim jeans.

These jeans with a comfortable straight fit and slightly flared edges made her outfit look classier. She completed her look with pristine white sneakers and accessorized it with stylish gold hoops, a matching watch, and a luxurious black Hermès Birkin bag, approximately worth Rs. 10,32,545, with gold-tone hardware. She also left her dark tresses open, styled into a sleek and straight look, and flaunted her natural beauty with just a dab of lip gloss.

Sara Ali Khan looks fabulous in a stylish black leather jacket

The Simmba actress was papped at the Mumbai airport earlier today while wearing a hot black-colored leather jacket. This cropped and fitted jacket, which was worn over a sleeveless top, helped the talented diva flaunt her oh-so-toned figure. The Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actress further chose to pair this fabulous piece with shaded blue-colored denim jeans.

These ankle-length and high-waisted denim jeans with a comfortably casual and wide-legged fitting with slightly flared edges. She chose to complete her outfit with black and white sneakers. She also chose to accessorize her outfit with triangle-shaped silver reflector sunglasses and the sassy Zadig & Voltaire Rock Tag Clutch bag, which is approximately worth Rs. 22,298. She also chose to leave her hair open and flaunt her natural beauty with a bold no-makeup look.

It’s quite safe to say that these diva’s incredibly stylish layering abilities are seriously inspiring, don’t you agree? So, what did you think of the actresses’ stylish off-duty looks? Are you as obsessed as we are? Please go ahead and share your thoughts and opinions with us, through the comments section below, right away.

