Rakul Preet Singh, the beautiful bride-to-be is set to tie the knot with her beau, Jackky Bhagnani later today. The actress is known for her acting skills and her seriously sharp fashion choices. This is especially true for her ethnic wear fashion statements. The diva loves to wear fashion-forward ethnic pieces and pair them up with traditional statement earrings. And, we’re obsessed with the diva’s innate sense of style.

This is precisely why we cannot wait to see what Rakul Preet Singh chooses to wear for her wedding, later today. But, while we wait, why don’t we take a closer look at the Yaariyan actress’ statement traditional earring collection that always made us gasp. Let’s just dive right in.

6 times Rakul Preet Singh’s spectacular traditional earrings won us over

The gold earrings with pretty droplets:

The De De Pyaar De actress was recently seen wearing a gorgeous red-colored fusional co-ord set which featured a lehenga-like skirt and cropped top with appliqué floral work all over it.

She chose to elevate this with gold statement chandbaali-like earrings featuring delicate and beautiful flowery droplets. This beautiful earring perfectly complemented the piece’s aesthetic.

The Arabian-inspired gold earrings:

Not too long ago, the Ayalaan actress took social media by storm as she posted pictures of herself wearing a classy blue-colored co-ord set that featured a cropped top with one sleeve paired with harem-like pants. She totally looked like Princess Jasmine.

The diva chose to elevate this exquisite piece with matching gold earrings with were visibly Arabian-inspired. The lantern-shaped earrings perfectly captured the essence of the outfit.

The delicate and pretty chandbaalis:

The Chhatriwali actress was recently seen wearing a seriously gorgeous blush pink lehenga set which featured a blouse with intricate threadwork and a flowy and pleated lehenga skirt that was made with a shimmery material.

The diva chose to elevate this set with delicate gold chandbaali earrings with delicate pearl droplets which made it all the more gorgeous. This pretty earring perfectly matched her baby pink lehenga set.

Pretty gold jhumka earrings:

The Boo actress recently wore a stylish nude-colored Anarkali suit with intricate gold embroidery work and a beyond-stylish traditional booti-design at her neckline. This was paired with a matching dupatta with scalloped edges.

The diva wore this with gold-colored jhumka earrings with three tiers. This pretty earring was laden with kundan work and had delicate bead droplets which made the talented diva’s elaborate suit look spectacular.

Silver pearl-studded earrings:

The Doctor G actress was recently seen wearing a classy silver saree. This shimmery saree with metallic material was paired with a matching sexy blouse with sleek straps, and a plunging neckline that looked all things fabulous.

The diva chose to pair this saree with matching silver earrings. These diamanté-studded earrings were also encrusted with pearls which elevated her outfit, making us fall in love.

Dramatic bell-shaped earrings:

The Thank God actress recently wore a beyond-superb red saree that looked seriously fiery. The red-hot saree was paired with a sequinned blouse with sleek straps that made the saree look amazing.

The diva chose to elevate this saree by adding gold shimmery large-sized bell-shaped earrings. These statement earrings were laden with diamantés and had little bead droplets that made them look seriously incredible.

So, what did you think of Rakul Preet Singh’s incomparable statement earrings? Which one of these was your absolute favorite?

Please go ahead and share your thoughts and opinions with us, through the comments section below, right away.

