Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has always been the fashion queen of Bollywood. The OG fashionista has always served perfection with the power of her fashion-forward and delightfully unique outfits that scream all things gorgeous and great. Her innate sense of style is a blessing for every modern fashionista out there. They all look up to her and want to be like her, and honestly, we can see why.

The AK vs AK actress recently posted a reel with pictures and videos of herself in a formal and fabulous sage green and white ensemble, and we’re obsessed. Let’s zoom in and have a proper look at Sonam Kapoor’s ensemble.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s simply classy ensemble:

The Sanju actress made a case for the various hues of green as she wore a classy sage green outfit known as the Verde ensemble, which was exclusively created by the beloved fashion maven from the UK, Harith Hashim.

Her ensemble featured a sleeveless halterneck top called the Verde Top, worth Rs. 63,400. This off-white silk crepe georgette top screamed elegance with the ruched design and a long scarf attachment at the back. However, the matching silk organza rose broche flowerette that she tied on her neck, worth Rs. 25,400, stole all our attention with this one.

This top was further layered with a floor-length sage green, full-sleeved coat that looked magnificent. This classy double crepe coat, worth Rs. 1,42,700, had a slightly oversized fit with classy shoulder pads, peak collars, tonal front buttons, and convenient pockets on both sides. This set was further paired with matching sage green Verde pants, worth Rs. 64,200.

These high-waisted pants with a straight yet oversized fit looked amazing with the rest of the set. The well-formed pleats gave it a more formal edge while making the whole outfit look amazing. This classy ensemble with a unique color proved that Sonam Kapoor Ahuja can basically carry anything like a boss, and we’re totally obsessed with her charm and confidence.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s makeup and accessories:

Ahuja completed her ensemble with minimalistic yet statement accessory choices like stylish green earrings with an ear cuff-like style, statement diamond rings, and a stylish wristwatch that went very well with her formal look. She also completed her outfit with off-white boots, which gave her outfit a rather harmonious appeal.

Meanwhile, Sonam’s makeup and hair expert, Namrata Soni, decided to tie her dark tresses up and styled them into a sleek, high bun with a middle parting. This well-tied bun allowed for her gorgeous face to be clearly visible, which gave her formal aesthetic a push.

On the flip side, her stunning makeup style features metallic pink eyeshadow, lashes coated in mascara, and cheeks that are subtly blushed and highlighted. But it's her iconic and vibrant pink matte lipstick that truly steals the show, adding an extra touch of beauty to the entire look. Isn't the diva looking fabulous?

So, what did you think of Sonam’s formal look? Please go ahead and share your thoughts with us through the comments section below.

