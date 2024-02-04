Katrina Kaif, one of the most talented and incomparably gorgeous actresses in the entertainment industry, is known for her unique fashion sense. She mixes minimalistic glam, simplistic elegance, and classy choices with a side of panache and serves it with sheer confidence. The diva knows how to carry basically everything and this was visible in her recent airport-ready ensemble. It’s quite safe to say that this stylish look legit left us swooning.

So, what’s the wait for? Let’s just dive right into the intricate details of the exceptional Merry Christmas actress, Katrina Kaif’s sincerely classy and wintery airport-ready ensemble to understand how the diva was able to look so incredible while feeling so comfortable. Are you ready? Let’s just get right to it.

Katrina Kaif looked all things awesome in a chic and classy airport ensemble

The Tiger 3 actress was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport as her husband Vicky Kaushal came to drop her off. The diva was papped as she stepped outside her car and rushed to catch her flight. For the airport ensemble, the Phone Bhoot actress chose to wear a classy winter-ready ensemble.

The Bang Bang actress’ classy outfit featured a white-colored full-sleeved sweatshirt with a sophisticated high neckline. This high-neck sweatshirt was further paired with brown ankle-length corduroy-like pants. These pants had a rather cargo-like wide-legged fitting which promoted comfort.

But, they looked sassy as well. In fact, the Tiger Zinda Hai actress’ pants also had an elasticated edge at the ankle that added to the wide-legged appeal making them look all the more stylish. But that’s not all, the actress chose to add a supremely classy beige full-sleeved coat over these. However, she chose to keep it open to display the internal layers.

The Ek Tha Tiger actress’ slightly oversized coat had a classic and timeless appeal with black buttons and a collared neckline. The below-knee-length trench coat made her ensemble look beyond classy while making us fall head-over-heels in love. We think the Dhoom 3 actress’ wintery ensemble looks sincerely classy.

Katrina Kaif’s accessories and hairstyle were also on point

Furthermore, Katrina chose to complete her chic airport-ready ensemble with white-colored sneakers which perfectly matched her sweatshirt. These pristine white sneakers added a harmonious appeal to her ensemble while also making the diva’s outfit all the more sporty and comfortable. But that’s not all, the talented Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress also chose to take the minimalistic appeal to her incredible airport outfit. For this, she just chose to add dark-tinted black sunglasses to add to her classy outfit’s overall appeal and sassy aesthetic. We simply love it.

In fact, this wise decision ended up keeping our attention focused on her wintery layered outfit. The talented diva also chose to tie her hair up and style it into a high and sleek ponytail which made sure that her hair was managed while also ensuring that her beautiful face was visible.

On the other hand, the talented Baar Baar Dekho actress further chose to go for a bold makeup-less look. This talented diva flaunted her natural beauty with just a touch of lip gloss, and we are sincerely impressed with this bold move.

If you wish to create a similar ensemble, this one’s very easy. After all, it’s chic to layer a beige-colored trench coat over your favorite wintery airport outfit and finish the look with matching sneakers or boots as well as minimal makeup.

So, what did you think of the gorgeous actress’ comfortably classy airport-ready ensemble? Are you as obsessed as we are?

