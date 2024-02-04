Shraddha Kapoor, one of most talented, loved, and simply-simped-over actresses in Bollywood, is known for her ability to always look beyond exceptional in whatever she wears. Whether it’s a classy ensemble or a simple ethnic piece, the gorgeous diva carries it all with panache and that’s all that matters. She merges simplicity with minimalism and elegance to serve amazing outfits and this was undeniably true for her recent outfit as well. We literally can’t stop obsessing over the same.

The gorgeous Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar actress, Shraddha Kapoor, chose to exude ethnic finesse and we simply adore the diva’s white Anarkali suit. Why don’t we just zoom into her simply incredible ensemble to try and understand how the diva was able to take everyone’s breath away with her pretty outfit. Are you ready? Let’s just zoom right in.

Shraddha Kapoor exudes elegance in a white ethnic ensemble

The gorgeous Baaghi actress was recently papped at a star-studded event. The minute she walked in with her classy outfit and her incomparable smile, all eyes were legit on her. This exceptional outfit featured a white suit. This full-sleeved suit had a long Anarkali-like design i.e. an ankle-length kurta that had a fitted yoke and an exceptionally flowy lower half, with well-formed pleats.

The gorgeous ensemble was thoroughly laden with threadwork and sequin embroidery. The Saaho actress’ piece also had unique hues of baby pink peeking through the kurta’s unique and pretty design with exceptional lace at the very edge of the same. We loved this simply beautiful surprise.

As we zoomed in, it was clear that the talented Half Girlfriend actress’ ensemble was laden with nature-inspired floral embroidery with pretty shimmery sequins. This perfectly elevated her outfit while adding a layer of femininity to it. Further, the kurta also had a deep square-shaped neckline which also added a layer of sultriness to the simple outfit. The Stree actress further chose to pair this with body-hugging and fitted matching ankle-length churidar pants and a matching dupatta.

This pretty dupatta was pristine white but its material also made it sheer. The piece also featured white flower and leaf embroidery with lace at its edges which also made it all the more pretty. The Ek Villain actress’ outfit merged simplicity with a touch of elegance, a dash of sparkle, and a dollop of femininity, don’t you agree?

Shraddha Kapoor’s hairstyle, accessories, and makeup were also on point

Furthermore, the talented Chhichhore actress chose to complete her elegant ethnic ensemble with embellished nude-colored heeled sandals which were encrusted with diamantés. These perfectly merged with the ensemble and elevated the diva’s whole outfit. They also added a harmonious appeal to her beyond-classy outfit.

But that’s not all, she also chose to keep things minimalistic while accessorizing her outfit. So, she added elegant and statement gold earrings with a traditional layered design with delicate white droplets and it’s quite safe to say that they perfectly elevated the fit. We simply adore her beyond-pretty choices for this one.

Meanwhile, she also chose to leave her dark tresses open and style them into soft curls that perfectly framed her face while beautifully cascading down her shoulders and back. This elegant hairstyle with a middle parting merged with her outfit’s overall aesthetic.

Last but not least, let’s talk about Shraddha’s makeup look. She opted for a minimalistic glam with well-shaped eyebrows, a touch of shimmery eyeshadow, mascara-laden eyelashes, subtly blushed cheeks, and a pretty pink-colored glossy lipstick. We love how the soft makeup look perfectly matched her whole outfit. This ensemble was a head-to-toe example of simplistic perfection, don’t you agree?

So, what did you think of the beyond-talented actress’ outfit? Are you a fan? Would you like to wear something like this?

Please go ahead and share your thoughts and opinions with us, through the comments section, right away.

