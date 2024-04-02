Kiara Advani exudes beach babe vibes in green maxi dress; declaring outfit perfect for summers

Kiara Advani is currently the most sought-after actress in Bollywood. Not only is she causing a stir with her acting skills, but she has also declared herself as the IT girl in the fashion world. Known for her sartorial red carpet and casual outfits, the Satyaprem Ki Katha actress knows how to pull off any look. At a recent event, Kiara was spotted outside director Karan Johar’s house with her husband and actor Sidharth Malhotra. In a brief glimpse, we caught sight of her green dress, which was summer cool and breezy.

Kiara Advani's chic green maxi dress

Kiara picked a lime green satin maxi dress. The halter-neck maxi dress came with a plunging neckline. The dress featured ruched detailing around the bust area, which gave the dress a tighter fit. The satin fabric had enough shine of its own, and it added an extra touch of glamour to her dress. Kiara opted for a natural look with no makeup on her face and had also chosen not to wear any accessories either. The actress left her hair down in a simple style and was smiling as she engaged in a conversation with Sidharth Malhotra.

Kiara Advani's glamorous outfit

In Kiara’s closet, you will find plenty of feminine and fuss-free dresses that are simple yet stylish. Her fashion slay game is as strong in casual outfits as it is in glam outfits. Recently for the Pinkvilla awards, Kiara wore an aqua blue gown that could fail even Disney princesses in front of her. Her gown featured ruched detailing at the front and cutouts, revealing her midriff. The gown had drop sleeves resembling a trail, pleats on the skirt, a thigh-high slit, and a trail on the side as well. For accessories, silver earrings and rings added a touch of bling.

The Shershah actress paired her gown with a flawless dewy base blended with a stroke of blush and highlighter. Glossy lips with bronzed eyes, winged eyeliner, and arched brows caught all our attention. With a slick-back-knotted bun, the actress nailed her look.

Kiara Advani has proven time and again that she is not just a box office queen but also evolving as a fashionista. Be it casual wear or glamorous outfits, every look of Kiara’s is noteworthy and versatile.

