Denim classics to suede; Sidharth Malhotra serves 2 seriously stylish looks in 24 hours

Sidharth Malhotra is definitely one of the top-notch actors in Bollywood at the moment. Not only does he possess remarkable acting skills, but his unique fashion sense sets him apart from his fellow actors. His influence on men's fashion in Bollywood is undeniable.

Sidharth Malhotra effortlessly exudes a charming allure that is hard to overlook in a variety of stylish outfits, ranging from trendy crew neck tees to fashionable jackets and denims. He recently amazed us with not just one, but two stunning appearances within a span of 24 hours, as he passionately promoted his upcoming series, Indian Police Force.

If you're interested in knowing more about the Yodha actor’s most recent fashion choices, keep reading and be ready to be stunned.

The classy suede jacket style

Siddharth Malhotra rocked a stunning suede jacket during his latest outing. This zip-up jacket from John Varvatos featured a timeless flap collar, full sleeves, and a pocket, making it a fashion statement on its own. To complete his look, the Baar Baar Dekho star paired it with a Karl Lagerfeld beige knit sweater, boasting a classic crew neck and long sleeves.

The jacket and knit worked together to produce a smart and effortlessly cool look. Also, let's move towards the bottom. The Mission Majnu star chose pale olive green jeans from Diesel to lend a distinctive touch to his entire outfit.

He displayed his fascinating sense of style with this outfit, proving once again why he is considered one of the most fashionable actors in Bollywood. Now, let's take a closer look at the accessories that perfectly complemented the stunning attire of the famous Shershaah star. To enhance his look even further, he opted for brown lenses with exquisite silver temple detailing.

Talking about footwear, the Kapoor & Sons star chose brown shoes that went wonderfully with his whole look. Nupur Agarwal, the excellent photographer, caught the Marjavaan actor’s perfect style in these lovely photographs.

The too hot to handle denim on denim

Sporting a denim-on-denim ensemble, the Jabariya Jodi star effortlessly exuded a laid-back elegance in his second outfit for the day. His denim shirt, complete with pockets and long sleeves, emitted a relaxed yet stylish vibe. To add a touch of masculinity, he left the top three buttons undone, revealing just the right amount of skin. Rolling up his sleeves to a three-quarter length further enhanced his cool and appealing look.

The shirt was paired with slightly darker denim jeans, which provided the ideal contrast and upgraded the whole outfit. The Aiyaary star accessorized his look with silver and oxidized chains around his neck, giving it an edge. Rohit Gupta, an amazing photographer, was on hand to capture his elegant appearance.

More about his both looks

The talented team of stylists Priyanka and Kazim, who definitely have an eye for fashion, styled each of these breathtaking ensembles. They expertly curated the outfits, making certain that every little thing was spot on.

A Gentleman actor's fringe up and pushed-back long hairstyles brought an extra dash of attractiveness to his entire appearance, and credit for these wonderful hairstyles belongs to brilliant hairdresser Ali Rizvi.

Needless to mention, the perfect makeup was expertly applied by the great makeup artist Rizwan Shaikh. If you liked how Siddharth Malhotra looked in these outfits, let us know in the comments section below.

