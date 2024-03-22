12 Shershaah movie dialogues for every patriot, toh ho taiyaar?

The 2021 biographical war film Shershaah is one of the most loved movies of Indian actor Sidharth Malhotra. With his portrayal of Captain Vikram Batra in the biopic, he left an indelible mark in the film industry and made the audience proud of the courageous Indian Army legend who fought and sacrificed his life to safeguard the people of the country. As we remember the great soldier, we take a look at 12 famous Shershaah movie dialogues that will make you feel proud of the Indian Army.

12 Shershaah movie dialogues that will make your chest swell with pride:

1. “Ek fauji ke rutbe se bada koi aur rutba nahi hota, vardi ki shaan se badi koi aur shaan nahi hoti, aur apne desh se bada koi dharam nahi hota.”

Most of us want to do something for our country but only those who love their nation more than themselves can become a soldier. Shershaah has left a solid impression on the hearts of the Indian audience and made us feel grateful for those Indians standing at the borders so we can sleep peacefully.

2. “Yeh dil maange more!”

I’m sure, this famous Shershaah movie dialogue is everyone's favorite and is stuck in our heads. Through the movie, director Vishnuvardhan made his Hindi film debut. Along with him, writer Sandeep Shrivastava tried to keep the film as close to reality and hence, this dialogue had to be included. Param Vik Chakra awardee Captain Vikram Batra also shared in an old video that this was their call sign during the war.

3. “Har fauji ka sapna hota hai ki kam se kam ek baar war mein jaane ka mauka mile.”

No one wants a war. But soldiers and their families develop this mindset that one day, they might face such critical situations and get an opportunity to go to war to prove their undying love for the country.

4. “If you're a fauji then you live by chance, love by choice, and fight by profession.”

Once a fauji, always a fauji. There’s no love bigger than the country’s and there’s no choice other than protecting the countrymen. Kudos to such brave hearts!

5. “Oye fikar naa kar jaani, tiranga lehra kar aaoonga. Nahi toh usme lipat ke aaoonga lekin aaoonga zaroor haan!”

Another iconic Shershaah dialogue is this one where Vikram Batra (played by Sidharth Malhotra) talks about returning from war. The way he shadowed his emotions with a huge smile while delivering the dialogue made every eye shed a tear. And as promised, he did return home, but wrapped in the Indian flag.

6. “Toh ho taiyar? Karoge vaar? Ek apna, dushman ke chaar, jitni apni, dushman ki haar. Durga Maata ki, Jai!”

This was one such Vikram Batra dialogue that made the audience chant ‘Durga Maata ki, Jai!’ unanimously in the treaters.

7. “Kuch bhi ho jaaye, Tiranga hum hi lehrayenge.”

They said, they fought and conquered even though it meant sacrificing their lives at the Kargil War which was fought between India and Pakistan in 1999.

8. “Jab koi doosra aake sapna todta hai toh banda sambhal jaata hai, koi problem nahi hoti. Par jab tu khud saare sapne todega na apne, aadmi mar jaata hai andar se.”

Deep down, we all felt this! Didn’t you?

9. “Ye war badi kutti cheez hai yaar.”

Lives are lost, families are dismantled, resources are exploited, and wars are indeed a curse to humanity that leaves an insatiable void.

10. “If questioned, be ready with your answers, and if you counter question, be ready for the answers.”

Not just physical fitness, but soldiers are expected to be mentally strong, intelligent, and vigilant to make the most of the situation. And a leader’s foremost responsibility is to prepare his pack for whatever comes.

11. “Ek jagah jitni khoobsurat dikhti hai naa use kahi jyada khatarnaak hai.”

The war was fought in the Kargil district of Jammu and Kashmir which is even today regarded as Heaven On Earth. But the history of heaven is soaked in the blood of thousands of soldiers belonging to different countries, religions, creeds, and sects.

12. “Agli baar lautega naa toh bas mere liye aana.”

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani plays the role of Dimple Cheema (Captain Vikram Batra’s girlfriend). The woman falls in love with the man who is already in love with the nation. But they were so faithful to each other that despite no point of contact between them, they stood by each other and even decided to get married after Batra’s return from war. But life took a deadly turn. This is when she told him to return only for her, the next time.

Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Shabbir Boxwala, Ajay Shah, and Himanshu Gandhi, the film features Sid in a dual role as Vikram Batra and his twin brother Vishal. Which of these Shershaah movie dialogues filled your heart with pride?

