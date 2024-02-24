Kiara Advani has always been one of the most stylish actresses in Bollywood. She has consistently served some serious fashion fabulousness with her style statements. All her outfits always look well-harmonized with some unique and modern twists that end up putting her way ahead in the fashion game. This is why so many fashionistas view Kiara as a fashion icon.

Keeping up with this reputation, Kiara Advani took to Instagram and posted some seriously stylish pictures of herself in a formal gray outfit. Well, why don’t we zoom in and detailed glance at the Don 3 actress’ latest fashion statement.

What was Kiara Advani wearing in the pictures?

In the fiery pictures, the Satyaprem Ki Katha actress wore a stylish pantsuit from one of the most luxurious global brands, Tod’s. This suit featured a feminine and contemporary blazer vest which is made from a woven fabric. This waistcoat featured a lapel neckline with crisp collars and a martingale belt. It also had a basque at the bottom with three buttons which she left open, which was a slight nod to Victorian fashion. This was worn over a sexy olive green lace bralette which was visible through the V-shaped neckline, giving the outfit, styled by Dhruv Aditya Dave, a modern twist.

Advani further layered this with a slightly oversized blazer from the same brand, made out of wool fabric. This blazer, which was exclusively crafted in Italy, featured front darts, convenient flap pockets, and shoulder pads which gave an extra pop to the Jugjugg Jeeyo actress’ formal outfit. The diva kept the blazer open to flaunt her fitted waistcoat and bralette. Advani paired this with matching woolen pants with a wide-legged and ankle-length style that looked amazing with pockets on both sides. This was also layered with a matching oversized trench coat which looked simply fabulous. This was a great attempt at modernizing formal attire.

How did Kiara Advani elevate this outfit?

The Bhool Bhulaiayaa 2 actress completed her outfit with matching flat sandals that played well with her outfit while giving it another rather modern twist. Meanwhile, she also added statement accessories to elevate her outfit like a stylish silver beaded choker which was paired with a matching bracelet and statement rings. These gave her otherwise monotone fit the blingy push that it needed.

Kiara also chose to leave her dark tresses open and her hair stylist, Nikita Menon gave her hair that extra bounce by styling it into natural-looking waves with a middle parting, which beautifully cascaded down her shoulder and framed her face. Meanwhile, Lekha Gupta, the diva’s makeup artist, went for a rather glamorous look for this one. With a dewy base, a touch of metallic pink eyeshadow, mascara-laden lashes, a heavy pink blush, a dab of highlighter, and the prettiest matching glossy lipstick to complete the look.

It’s quite safe to say that Kiara Advani owned this and how! We’re totally obsessed. But, what did you think? Please share your thoughts in the comments section below.

