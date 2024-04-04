Kriti Sanon gives casual look in striped hoodie and denim shorts a luxe twist with Fendi sunglasses

Kriti Sanon is currently on a roll. She delivered two back-to-back hits with Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and Crew. It’s not just the roles she picks that have the audience’s attention but her fashion choices also grab headlines.

Kriti not only slays her film promotion looks but also makes sure her off-duty outfits are talked about. Recently, she was seen in a casual outfit, and her oufit was perfect for summer. But it was the luxe touch she gave her look that made our jaws drop.

Kriti Sanon’s comfy yet stylish look

Kriti was recently seen enjoying a leisurely day out, and her off-duty ensemble made a comfy fashion statement. She picked a striped hooded long-sleeve sweater with a V-neck and front pockets from Zara. Her striped hooded sweater retails for Rs 3590. Her top perfectly captured the laid-back aesthetic. Kriti’s easy, breezy and comfortable hoodie can be worn both in hot and cold weather. The Bhediya actress wore her hooded sweater with light blue denim shorts which accentuated her long legs.

Kriti Sanon’s luxe accessories

The Adipurush star added a sporty touch to her look by pairing denim shorts with Celine’s high-top sneakers. The sneakers seem to be Kriti's favourites as she has paired them with many outfits before. Also, shorts paired with sneakers are one of the most classic combinations if you want to opt for something super comfortable. The Bhediya actress added a luxe touch to her look with black Fendi sunglasses and also added tiny gold earrings.

Kriti Sanon’s no glam look

Kriti opted for no make-up look, and everyone knows that even without make-up, Kriti’s skin glows beautifully, thanks to her amazing skincare routine. She had just applied a light tint on her lips, and left her hair down.

What’s common in Kriti Sanon’s off-duty ensembles is that they are always very comfortable, and everyone can easily take inspiration from them. We can't wait for Kriti’s next film Do Patti to come out so we can see her stellar promotional looks.

Tell us in the comments how much you would rate Kriti’s latest off-duty look.