Kriti Sanon is well known for her unique ability to look like a literal star, no matter what she chooses to wear. The classy actress always leaves us wanting and begging for more with her stylish ensembles. This was especially true for her recently all-red ensemble from Burberry which was laden with the brand’s famous check design. The gorgeous diva’s super sassy winter-ready outfit quite literally left us gasping.

So, what are we even waiting for? Let’s delve into the intricate details of Kriti Sanon’s all-red check-laden and oh-so-classy formal ensemble, styled by Sukriti Grover. Are you ready? Let’s just dive right into it.

Kriti Sanon’s classy all-red ensemble was literally all things amazing

This classy Dilwale actress’ all-red ensemble featured Burberry’s Reversible padded acrylic-blend sherpa fleece jacket, which is approximately worth Rs. 1,96,675. This classy piece has a stand collar, with a unique two-way zip closure and zip pockets.

The awesome brand’s official logo patch adds to its allure and makes it all the more luxurious. But that’s not all, Kriti chose to layer this shirt with Burberry’s Red Check Cotton flannel full-sleeved shirt with a rather relaxed fit, which is handwoven with a seasonal and chic check pattern.

This shirt, approximately worth Rs. 1,06,116, has a classy button closure with a fierce and formal spread collar. The single-button cuffs and curved hem also add to the piece’s overall style and design. The talented Ganapath actress further paired this shirt and jacket by tucking it into a matching red check woolen mini skirt, which is approximately worth Rs. 1,58,112.

This piece is exclusively made in Italy and that too, from wool woven with the brand’s official seasonal check design. The skirt’s classy wrap style features pleats at the front. The button and hook closure with front pleats make it worth every penny. We are obsessed with the Adipurush actress' classy ensemble.

Kriti Sanon’s accessories and hairstyle were also on point

For this classy all-red ensemble, the talented Bhediya actress chose to complete her ensemble with Burberry’s ankle-length metallic black boots with gold embellishments. These perfectly matched the checks on her outfit and added a harmonious appeal to her formal aesthetic.

But that’s not all, the diva also chose to add statement albeit minimalistic accessories to elevate her classy outfit. This included a pair of dark-tinted sunglasses from Fendi, gold statement earrings, and matching gold rings.

Furthermore, the Kriti went above and beyond to add to her outfit’s overall panache by carrying Burberry’s black small Knight shoulder bag, approximately worth Rs. 2,97,130, a modern play on the equestrian knight bag design, with opulent gold metal details and the brand’s official logo.

Meanwhile, the beautiful actress’ hairstylist, Aasif Ahmed, chose to tie her dark tresses up and style them into a sleek and classy high bun with a middle parting. This perfectly merges with the outfit’s overall formal aesthetic while making sure that the diva’s face is clearly visible.

What did you think of Kriti Sanon’s classy and formal ensemble? Would you like to wear something like this for an upcoming event or a party?

Please go ahead and share your thoughts and opinions with us, through the comments section, right away.

