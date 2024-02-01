Rakul Preet Singh, one of the classiest and most talented actresses in the Indian entertainment industry, is known for her ability to serve the most incredible and incomparable ensembles day after day. The fabulous actress knows exactly how to leave us mesmerized with the power of her fashion statements. Keeping up with the same reputation, the beautiful diva recently chose to wear a gorgeous red co-ord set that legit left us swooning.

So, what are we even holding out for? Let’s just dive right in and get up, close, and personal with the Chhatriwali actress, Rakul Preet Singh’s gorgeous vibrant red-colored modern ensemble that screams romance. Are you ready? Let’s just get right to it.

Rakul Preet Singh exuded elegance in a sassy red-colored set

The Doctor G actress recently took social media by storm as she posted pictures of herself in a vibrant red embellished ensemble. This classy co-ord set is handcrafted by the talented and fabulous fashion maven, Shivan & Narresh. This gorgeous co-ord featured a classy red-colored bralette-like cropped top with sleek straps.

It also had a deep and sexy sweetheart-like plunging neckline that added a layer of sultriness to her oh-so-sassy ensemble. This gorgeous top was also filled with ruffled handcrafted flowers and sequin work. This pretty and modern bralette looked simply sexy.

Further, the Thank God actress’ co-ord set featured a matching ankle-length skirt which was made out of a sheer lace-like material. The gorgeous skirt was thoroughly laden with sequin and hand-crafted embroidery work. The Sardar’s grandson actress’ skirt was laden with beyond-pretty flowery embellishments.

These embellishments elevated the classy skirt beyond all comparison. The classy set also helped the pretty actress flaunt her oh-so-enviable abs while hugging her curves and well-toned body at all the right places. We’re undeniably obsessed with this one.

Rakul Preet Singh’s super pretty accessories were also on point

Furthermore, the classy Yaariyan actress chose to complete her seriously sassy red-colored elegant ensemble with gold-colored heavily embellished traditional juttis. These pretty shows elevated her ensemble while adding a harmonious appeal to her oh-so-pretty fusional ensemble’s overall alluring aesthetic. We sincerely adore her choices for this one.

In fact, the talented De De Pyaar De actress also chose to add gold statement accessories to complement her red-colored outfit. This included fusional layered semi-traditional dramatic hoops, matching gold layered bangle-like bracelets and, of course, the prettiest gold-colored statement rings that made us fall head-over-heels in love.

Rakul Preet Singh’s hairstyle and makeup look were visibly on fleek

Meanwhile, the Ayalaan actress chose a matte-finish makeup base for her vibrant and classy outfit. With the heavily blushed and contoured base, her cheeks were highlighted as well. Talking about her eye makeup, her eyebrows were filled in neatly and her eyes were elevated with pink shimmery eyeshadow. This truly complemented her red outfit's golden accents. She chose to complete the look with nude-colored glossy lipstick. Her classy makeup look was created by makeup artist Salim Sayed.

On the other hand, her dark tresses were neatly arranged into a sleek and straight look with a middle parting by none other than the talented hairstylist Aliya Shaik. We love the sincerely classy, pretty, and minimalistic hairstyle. This allowed for her hair to beautifully cascade down her back while making sure that her beyond-beautiful face was visible. These pretty choices both; complemented and elevated her entire look beyond all comparison. The talented diva’s ensemble is perfect to give a much-needed twist to heat things for the upcoming Valentine’s Day celebration.

So, what did you think of the sincerely gorgeous diva’s incomparable vibrant red co-ord set? But, would you like to wear something like this for an upcoming party or event? Please go ahead and share your thoughts and opinions with us, through the comments section, right away.

