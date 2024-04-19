Kriti Sanon always goes above and beyond to serve the most stylish ensembles that merge style with comfort, and these looks inspire modern fashionistas around the globe. This is undoubtedly true for her airport-ready looks. She effortlessly aces the Gen-Z aesthetic, and we’re undoubtedly taking notes from her style game.

Keeping up with this reputation, the Crew actress recently made our hearts skip a beat with a monochromatic airport statement. Keep reading to get some inspiration from Kriti Sanon’s modern airport allure.

Kriti Sanon looked incredible in a sassy and comfortable airport look:

The Mimi actress consistently leaves a lasting impression with her stunning outfits, and this held true for her latest ensemble. She donned a captivating black and white airport look that exuded monochromatic elegance. The ensemble showcased a sophisticated black shirt with an oversized silhouette, adding a touch of class to her overall appearance. The sleeves of the shirt were casually rolled up, lending a relaxed and effortless charm to her outfit.

The Dilwale actress also kept the buttons of the shirt open to display the sleeveless plain white crop top with sleek straps and a deep and plunging neckline. This also helped the diva flaunt her oh-so-enviable curves. She paired this with matching black floor-length and high-waisted pants. The wide-legged pants with convenient pockets on both sides also elongated the diva’s legs, giving us some major inspiration.

Kriti Sanon’s comfortable outfit was all things cool and classy:

Kriti enhanced her outfit by pairing it with sleek black formal shoes, which added an elegant touch to the ensemble. These shoes were not only stylish but also provided the utmost comfort, making them an ideal choice for traveling.

To keep things simple yet fashionable, the diva adorned herself with a bracelet, trendy Gen-Z-approved earrings, and stylish black sunglasses with a dark tint. These accessories added a chic twist to her ensemble.

Miss Sanon opted for an open hairstyle, with her hair styled sleek and straight, parted in the middle. Her stunning no-makeup look further accentuated her natural beauty. Even in a casually effortless appearance like this, Kriti Sanon exudes the aura of a fashion queen, thanks to her charm, confidence, and unmatched personality. Her airport ensemble serves as evidence that simplicity and minimalism always reign supreme, and we cannot deny being inspired by her captivating elegance.

So, what did you think of Kriti Sanon’s airport look? Please comment below to share your thoughts with us, right away.

