Malaika Arora, one of the classiest Bollywood actresses has long been known as the diva who knows how to make or break trends with the power of her fashion-forward choices. The talented actress’ ensembles have always been a major source of inspiration for all the fashionistas out there. Keeping up with the same reputation, the gorgeous diva recently stepped out in a timeless fashion statement in a classic ensemble, and we’re undeniably in love with it.

So, what are we even holding out for? Let’s dive deep into the details of Malaika Arora’s timeless elegance, to understand how she was able to leave us gasping with her fashion choices. Are you prepared? Let’s decode the look!

Malaika Arora’s seriously classy white and blue fashion statement

The Dabangg actress recently stepped out for a dinner with her son, Arhaan Khan, while wearing the classiest and fashionable ensemble. This undeniably sassy outfit featured a white fitted shirt further layered with a matching white collared cropped sweater. The diva left the oversized sweater’s zip open from the top, creating a V-shaped neckline that added to her classic ensemble’s overall allure. This combination created a fashion finesse moment for the talented Dabangg 2 actress.

The Housefull 2 actress further paired these with blue-colored denim jeans. These floor-length jeans had a wide-legged fitting which allowed the talented model to add a layer of comfort as well as timeless allure to her whole look. In fact, the Moving In With Malaika fame also chose to complete her ensemble with matching white pumps. These pointed-toed pumps added a layer of harmonious appeal to her classy and sassy ensemble.

Malaika Arora’s accessories, makeup, and hairstyle

Furthermore, Malaika chose to add a black belt to complete her look. She also opted for a bold no-accessory look to keep the attention focused on her classy ensemble. But that’s not all, the Dil Se fame also chose to carry the Fendi Dark Grey Leather Mini 3Jours tote bag to elevate her entire look.

This, being one of the most iconic designs from the label, is still one of the most loved Fendi designs around the globe. Made with pure leather, it has a shoulder strap for convenience, the brand’s iconic charms, and silver-tone hardware. The bag, approximately worth Rs. 1,31,462, totally added an extra layer of oomph to Malaika’s charming and classic ensemble.

Meanwhile, the pretty diva chose to leave her hair open and styled her dark tresses into a sleek and straight look. This allowed for her hair to beautifully cascade down her back and shoulders while framing her gorgeous face to sheer perfection.

On the other hand, the diva opted for a subtle makeup look that accentuated her natural beauty, with blushed cheeks, mascara-laden eyelashes, and glossy pink-tinted lip oil. This perfectly complemented her entire look.

So, what did you think of Malaika’s classic and timeless statement? Would you like to wear something like this? Please go ahead and share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

