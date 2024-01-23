Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is known for her unique sense of style and fashion-forward choices. The OG fashionista of Bollywood is one of the entertainment industry’s mots-talked-about fashion icons who is always in attendance at every major fashion event. Keeping up with this reputation, the beautiful and talented actress was recently seen at the Dior fashion show for the Paris Haute Couture Week 2024. For this star-studded event, the gorgeous diva was wearing an exceptional all-black outfit and we’re in love!

So, what are we even holding out for? Let’s zoom in and take a gander at all the intricate details of the classy Khoobsurat actress, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s head-to-toe Dior ensemble. Are you prepared? Let’s just dive right in.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja exuded elegance in an all-black Dior ensemble

The exceptionally talented AK vs AK actress was recently spotted at the Paris Haute Couture Week 2024 wearing an exceptional ensemble, and that too from Dior’s latest Cruise Collection. Maria Grazia Chiuri exclusively designed the oh-so-opulent and luxurious all-black outfit. The classy ensemble is inspired by the Mexican culture and the work of the talented and celebrated artist and painter, Frida Kahlo. There’s no doubt this monochromatic outfit was a total knockout.

The classy outfit itself was an all-black wonder. It included a black collared shirt with the top few buttons left open, creating a V-shaped neckline. This was layered with a matching paneled jacket encrusted with silver crystal work. The embroidery was that of a beautiful nature-inspired pattern full of flowers and butterflies. The edges of the jacket were also lined with crystal work. She paired this with an ankle-length black skirt which had a flowing lined silhouette that also added to the outfit’s overall texture. This skirt also has lace work at its edges, which made us fall in love.

Sonam Kapoor’s accessories, hairstyle, and beauty games were on point

The Bollywood diva chose to complete her classy all-Dior look with matching black laced-up ankle-length leather boots which complemented the outfit perfectly while adding a harmonious appeal to the diva’s beyond-luxurious ensemble. The Veere Di Wedding actress also chose to add a matching black buckled under-bust corset with the brand’s iconic ‘CD’. This perfectly hugged her body while accentuating her curves like a proper fashion maven. She also added minimalistic studs to the ensemble. Further, the pretty Sanju actress added a matching black-colored exceptional Lady Dior bag.

This bag had the brand’s iconic logo and silver hardware to elevate her look. Meanwhile, the diva tied her hair up and styled her dark tresses in a sleek and well-tied plait with a middle parting. This made sure that her beautiful face was clearly visible. On the other hand, when it comes to her subtle yet glamorous makeup look, she went with well-shaped eyebrows and mascara-laden lashes, lightly blushed cheeks with highlighted cheekbones and shimmery eye makeup. However, the highlight of the look was her pretty and glossy pink lip oil. This elevated her head-to-toe Dior look like a boss. We’re absolutely obsessed with this one.

So, what did you think of Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s oh-so-luxurious Dior look? Are you as obsessed as we are? Please go ahead and share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

