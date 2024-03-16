Malaika Arora is a name that is synonymous with everything glamorous and fashionably fabulous. The diva’s innate fashion sense and confidence always merge to create the perfect fashion statement that leaves our jaws hanging. Malaika is a global icon. The incomparable ensembles served by her always become the guidebook for fashion fabulousness, which is, of course, followed by fashionistas around the globe.

Keeping up with this reputation, Malaika Arora recently wore a stunning gown, straight out of our dreams, while partying with Ed Sheeran and the Who’s Who of Bollywood at Gauri Khan’s restaurant. Let’s zoom in and have a closer look at the Happy New Year actress’ outfit.

Malaika Arora’s blush beige gown was just perfect:

Do you remember princesses who would make our hearts flutter with their songs, stories, and, of course, their incomparable fashion sense? These magical princess gowns created a unique place for themselves in our hearts by creating a hope-laden space for us to dream big.

The Pataakha actress’ blush beige gown reminded us of those magical ensembles. This classy tulle gown had broad lace straps along with a deep and plunging neckline that gave the outfit a rather sultry twist. The classy piece also cinched her waist, giving it a rather royal feel.

It also had a corset-like top with a body-hugging silhouette that beautifully cinched the Dabang actress’ waist. The sheer gown made sure that there was just the right amount of openness and coverage. The floor-length tulle gown also trailed behind the diva as she walked ahead with confidence and charm.

The delicate gown and its unique color literally glowed against the diva’s complexion. We totally wish she twirled around beautifully, creating a perfect princess moment at the party, because the gown moved with the Housefull actress, and we don’t think we will get over this one.

How did Malaika Arora elevate her perfect OOTN?

It was clear that Arora knew the assignment because she kept the accessories minimalistic to make sure that the princess-core statement remained untouched. She added a statement crystal-encrusted necklace with matching statement rings to elevate her ensemble to sheer perfection. She also added matching heels to complete her delicate ensemble.

The Dabangg actress also replaced her usual bold makeup look with a rather minimalistic one, with a rather radiant and dewy base. She also added subtle eyeshadow, a volumizing mascara on the lashes, a subtle pink blush, and a shimmery highlighter on the cheeks to complete the look. However, her prettiest matte nude lipstick stole our attention, and we’re obsessed!

On the other hand, Malaika also tied her hair up and styled it into a sleek and high bun with a middle parting. This effortlessly manageable hairstyle allowed her gorgeous face to be clearly visible while, of course, contributing to the regal vibes of the look. This hairstyle reminds us of Princess Amelia’s hairstyle for her royal ball, and well, now we’re pretty sure that Malaika Arora has princess genes!

So, what did you think of Malaika Arora’s incomparable blush beige gown? Please comment below to share your thoughts with us right away.

