Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a name that always lands at the very top of every list. The talented actress's acting skills always leave a mark, but that’s not all; her fashion sense is 'out-of-this-world' awesome. Nobody can do what Priyanka does, which is basically why this diva is in a league of her own, and without any doubt, we’re obsessed with her!

Keeping up with her pre-established reputation, the Love Again actress wore a blush pink saree gown that was literally straight out of our dreams, and we’re thoroughly obsessed. Let’s zoom in and have a closer look at Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ OOTN.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s blush pink saree gown was a piece of art

The Bajirao Mastani actress always leaves us speechless with her incomparable fashion fabulousness. Last night, she yet again proved her iconic status in a mesmerizing blush pink saree gown created by none other than the fashion maven, Gaurav Gupta. He was the perfect match for PC’s unique fashion sense and innate confidence.

The Sky Is Pink actress merged traditional elegance with contemporary class in this pre-stitched saree in a structured and sculptural blush pink saree gown.

Advertisement

The classy ensemble also had a well-structured bralette-like strapless blouse that screamed elegance and glamor with a plunging neckline and a unique design that was all things to the creative mind of Gaurav Gupta. The well-draped saree had a wrap-over style with a sexy side slit that gave it a modern twist. The gorgeous saree also trailed behind the diva as she walked ahead with grace and poise, acting like an elegant train, and we loved it.

This outfit merged Indian elegance with modern allure—the perfect piece of modern grace. The color also looked great on the talented actress. She looked simply incomparable, thus proving that nobody can quite be like Bollywood’s Desi girl. It has undoubtedly made a case for the diva’s fashion superiority in all the best ways possible.

How did Priyanka Chopra Jonas elevate her ensemble?

Priyanka chose to accessorize her magnificent ensemble with strappy sandals and a statement-worthy Bvlgari necklace that was, of course, her favorite pick from the iconic brand’s latest collection. But the fact that makes this classy pick special is that all the large jewels have been sourced from Jaipur. She also added matching earrings and statement rings from the collection to elevate her ensemble.

The diva’s makeup and hair were also flawless. She styled her dark locks into a naturally wavy look with a feathery style that beautifully cascaded down her back while framing her face. As for her makeup, she went with a matte base with a lot of highlighter for this one. She added a metallic smoky eye to elevate her look beyond all comparison. Meanwhile, her perfect pink lipstick and her incomparable smile totally stole our hearts.

What did you think of Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ blush pink ensemble? Please comment below to share your thoughts with us right away.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra Jonas slays in white co-ord set but her Rs 58.65 lakhs Bvlgari serpenti necklace deserves attention