Malaika Arora’s silent fashion statement in a laid-back white tank top and Gucci pants screams luxury

With silent fashion making its presence felt in the entertainment world, we are assertive that Malaika Arora hates being left behind. Known for always flaunting her curves and serving looks at parties and events, and even as she steps out of the gym, the Dabangg fame never misses her cue when it comes to fashion.

The actress was recently spotted, casually arriving at her apartment, serving us with a seriously fashion-forward look. Taking the term silent fashion to heart, she was spotted dripping in an understated yet statement-making Gucci look.

Malaika Arora looks chic yet stylish sporting a summer-friendly look

Acing every look she opts for, Malaika Arora is back on the fashion radar for her chic and laid-back outfit. The Jhalak Dikhhla Ja judge was seen arriving back to her apartment as bae Arjun Kapoor dropped her off. Channeling a Gucci girl vibe, Malaika Arora was dressed head to toe in Gucci. No, we are not exaggerating.

Pairing her casual and laid-back plain white bodysuit to beat the Mumbai heat; the actress was seen pairing it with a Gucci GG Cotton Canvas Pant. The price tag of these pants will leave you appalled as it falls around the ballpoint number of INR 1,36,541 ($1650).

Advertisement

One of the essential pieces from the brand’s Pre-Fall 2023 collection, this light pink with brown GG cotton canvas pant is embellished with Gucci signature motifs all over it. The silhouette of this bottom wear features a fitted waistband with flared bottoms. With two front slash pockets and two back pockets, the pant makes it a remarkable place for being a summer essential.

Here’s how Malaika accentuated her look further with Gucci accessories

The Chaiyya Chaiyya girl styled her look in the most minimal yet articulate way. Maintaining her Gucci girl vibe, she opted for the platform slide sandal in off-white leather. The defined spool heel with defined platform sole gave us a major ‘70s throwback.

These heels come with a whopping price tag of roughly INR 1,48,954 ($1,800). The pair of heels are super versatile and instantly add a dash of contemporary and symbolic feel to the style.

Furthermore, the actress paired her outfit with a cute little green bag. This bag is yet another Gucci addition to her look. The Gucci Dionysus Bamboo Top Handle Bag is currently out of stock; however, it costs roughly around INR 1,33,645 ($1,615). It is from Gucci’s Dionysus Pre-Fall 2023 collection and features a crystal-embellished tiger head on it.

This emerald green medium leather bag comes with a top bamboo handle, a detachable shoulder strap, and a snap-buttoned fastening closure. Arora put an effort to add that much-needed color to her white and orange outlook, and this green bag hyped the perfect luxurious touch. Malaika opted for a sleek golden watch, no makeup, and naturally let-down hair to finish her look.

So, what did you think of Malaika Arora’s casual yet chic look? Comment below to share your thoughts with us.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone keeps maternity style classy with oversized sweater and Rs 3.15 lacs Louis Vuitton bag