Deepika Padukone’s fashion game has always been fierce. She is one of the actresses who have been leading Bollywood’s fashion factor with her fabulous style statements. Be it at a prestigious event, on the red carpet, at a party, or just at the airport, the diva knows how to turn heads with her fashion-forward picks. This is precisely why we are so excited to get some maternity fashion inspiration from the pretty mom-to-be.

Keeping up with the pre-established reputation, the Fighter actress recently gave us a taste of her maternity fashion magic as she was papped at the Mumbai airport, earlier today. Why don’t we zoom in and take a closer look at Deepika Padukone's OOTD to better understand her unique sense of style?

Deepika Padukone’s classy airport look:

The Jawan actress has been keeping her maternity style classy and comfortable, and her recent beige and blue airport ensemble was proof of the same.

The stylish diva’s outfit featured a beige oversized full-sleeved pullover with a sophisticated turtleneck style. The ribbed and soft cashmere sweater looked fabulous while making the diva’s airport look super comfortable.

The Pathaan actress further paired this with ankle-length super baggy denim jeans with a fashion-forward wide-legged silhouette and a high-waisted design that both looked and felt incredibly comfortable.

With this stylish high-fashion airport look which is successfully finished with fashion-forward twists, the Om Shanti Om actress proved that maternity style doesn’t have to be dull. We’re super impressed!

Deepika Padukone’s hairstyle, makeup, and accessory choices:

Deepika completed her airport look with brown patent leather LV Record Chelsea Boot with an intricately decorated outsole featuring LV Circle and Monogram Flower charms on a nautical chain, approximately worth Rs. 1,16,000. These classy lightweight ankle-length boots are easy to wear despite their chunky appearance.

Padukone also chose to complete her beige and blue airport-ready ensemble with minimalistic accessories like dark-tinted sunglasses with a brown frame. But that’s not all, she also added the Louis Vuitton Dauphine MM shoulder bag, which is approximately worth Rs. 3,15,000, showcasing the brand’s ability to adapt to modern styles while merging the Monogram and Monogram Reverse canvases—A great pick indeed!

Meanwhile, DP also chose to tie her dark tresses up and style them into a rather sleek high ponytail that made sure that her gorgeous face was visible, allowing her hair to cascade freely down her back. It also added a casual edge to her airport ensemble. On the other hand, she chose to keep things minimal with her makeup as well, flaunting her natural beauty with just a touch of lip gloss.

So, what did you think of Deepika Padukone’s pregnancy-friendly airport look? Please comment below to share your thoughts with us, right away.