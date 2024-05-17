Zayn Malik Drops New Album Room Under The Stairs; Here’s All You Need To Know

Zyan Malik is back with some new and fresh music on his upcoming album. On Friday, (May 17), the singer dropped his fourth studio album, titled Room Under The Stairs. It's been a while since the One Direction star released some new music since his last album, Nobody Is Listening, back in January 2021.

After Malik dropped his single Love Like This in July 2023, fans have been awaiting more news about new music, and surely missing his charisma on screen. The good news is, that the singer has finally returned with a new album.

Zyan Malik talks about the source of inspiration behind his new album

While promoting his new album on Apple’s The Zane Lowe Show, Zayn shared how he was inspired by his 3-year-old daughter Khai, whom he shares with his ex-girlfriend, model Gigi Hadid.

“When I was making this record, it meant spending time away from my child, so it was even more important that it was perfect, so I’m making the most of my time away from my daughter for something good. It definitely pushed me in that regard,” Malik shared.

Furthermore, he also shared that the album won't have any features as it is just raw and real writing, and he made it on a very personal level, where the Pillowtalk singer is giving a piece of his fears, ambitions, and much more to his fans, who have supported him throughout all these years.

A look at Zyan Malik's new album's tracklist

The singer previously shared the track list from his new album. Here are all the songs to expect: Dreamin', What I Am, Grateful, Alienated, My Woman, How It Feels, Stardust, Gates of Hell, Birds on a Cloud, Concrete Kisses, False Starts, The Time, Something in the Water, Shoot at Will, and Fuchsia Sea. Furthermore, What I Am is the first single of the album and was released on March 15th, 2024.

Meanwhile, Zyan Malik has worked with some big names in Hollywood's music industry in the past, including pop icons Taylor Swift (in I Don't Wanna Live Forever) and Sia.

