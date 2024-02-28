Beyond her captivating presence, sassy fashion game, and impressive acting career, Shilpa Shetty Kundra has time and again cemented her status as a fashion icon for the masses, irrespective of their age. This is especially true for her stunning, luxurious, and versatile collection of sarees. From classic elegance to contemporary fusion designs, Shilpa’s wardrobe offers us a glimpse into the Dhadkan actress’ awesome taste and ability to rock any style.

The Sukhee actress recently took social media by storm as she shared pictures of herself in a luxurious chocolate gold saree. Why don’t we zoom in and have a proper look at Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s classy drape?

Shilpa Shetty Kundra looks fabulous in a chocolate gold outfit

The Hungama 2 actress wore a chocolate gold drape from 431-88 by Shweta Kapur. Known as the ‘Kaai Sari’, this is a luxurious crepe piece, worth Rs. 27,000. The classy fabric of this ethnic bliss elegantly draped around the talented actress’ body. The fashion-forward style of the saree dress is a literal slice of artistic heaven. It was carefully draped on the side with a matching pallu attached to the waistline, and thrown over the diva’s shoulder. It also gave the modern drape a ruched look which added to its overall texture.

Advertisement

The sexy slit on the side also added a layer of sultriness to the piece. The diva further paired this with a matching brown sleeveless leotard with broad straps, an alluring circular neckline, and super hot cut-outs on both sides which helped the Nikamma actress flaunt her well-toned figure. We totally love how this metallic fusional outfit, styled by Meagan Concessio, acted as a base to create a show-stopping ensemble with just the right picks!

Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s pretty accessories were also flawless

Shilpa chose to accessorize her outfit with Incredible jewel pieces like diamond droplet earrings, a beautiful floral pendant with beads and crystals, and three matching sparkly statement silver rings from Shachee Fine Jewellery. But that’s not all, the diva also added a timeless vintage nature-inspired brown bag with metallic floral bead and sequin work from Viange Vintage. We love how these picks elevated the fusional outfit without stealing focus from it!

Meanwhile, Kundra’s hairstylist, Shetall Khan styled her dark tresses into a sleek look with soft curls towards the edges that framed her face while looking classy and effortlessly manageable. The diva’s makeup expert, Ajay Shelar went for a rather subtle and spectacular makeup look, with a radiant base, smokey brown eyeshadow, mascara-laden eyelashes, subtly blushed and highlighted cheeks with the prettiest and glossiest nude lipstick. We adore how this color works with the diva’s complexion.

So, what did you think of Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s fusional outfit? Comment below to share your thoughts with us.

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor’s 6 bold and beautiful heavily embellished blouses