Mira Rajput, the fan-favorite socialite, and wife of Shahid Kapoor, often goes above and beyond to serve fashion fierceness with her elegant and colorful outfits. The diva recently chose to wear a bright green and blue outfit that looked all things spectacular. We’re totally obsessed with Mira’s fresh outfit.

So, let’s just zoom right in to get up and close with the intricate details of Mira Rajput’s outfit to understand the incomparably classy fashion statement served by Shahid Kapoor’s sassy wife. Let’s just get right to it.

Mira Rajput exuded elegance in a classy green and blue outfit

The gorgeous diva was recently papped around the town as she stepped out to get her hair done. She was seen wearing a formal green-colored shirt with a collared v-shaped neckline. The sleeves of the buttoned-up and fitted shirt were rolled up to give the outfit a comfortable and casual edge. It also helped the diva flaunt her enviable figure, making us fall in love with her overall look. The shirt was further paired with ankle-length blue denim jeans with a fitted silhouette. The denims also had slightly flared edges which made her outfit look all things spectacular. We love her fabulous and fashionable ensemble.

Mira further chose to leave us awestruck with her luscious black hair. It was clearly a good hair day for the diva. She also left her dark tresses open, styled into natural eaves that beautifully cascaded down her back and shoulders. This style framed her pretty face to sheer perfection. She accessorized her outfit with gold-colored small hoops while keeping things minimalistic. Meanwhile, Rajput also flaunted her natural beauty with a no-makeup look, and we can’t help but applaud this bold move.

How did Mira Rajput elevate her outfit?

Furthermore, Rajput completed the outfit with Green and orange-colored Chloe Woody sandals, worth Rs. 32,584, created with linen and hemp fabric. The padded insole and logo made the classy square-toe flats a total plus. It perfectly matches the diva’s shirt while elevating her whole outfit, giving it a harmonious appeal.

But that’s not all, she carried the fabulous beige-colored Valentino Woven Raffia And Leather Roman Stud Tote bag, approximately worth Rs. 3,19,196. This spacious and luxurious bag has chic tailoring with gold pyramid studs. Classy gold-tone hardware completed the piece.

So, what did you think of Mira Rajput’s classy yet casual outfit? Please go ahead and share your thoughts and opinions with us, through the comments section below.

