Mouni Roy, one of Bollywood’s most talented and fashionable actresses, is known for her ability to serve the boldest, most unique, and freshest fashion ensembles. Whether it’s at the airport, a star-studded event, or the red carpet, the diva always styles her outfits to perfection while wearing them with confidence. We simply love the diva’s incomparable sense of style and fashion-forward choices.

Keeping up with the same, the talented Brahmastra actress was recently papped in Mumbai while wearing the sassiest gray-colored outfit that merged formal finesses with modern fabulousness. Why don’t we zoom in and have a closer look at Mouni Roy’s elegant ensemble?

Mouni Roy’s OOTD an absolute stunner

The Gold actress mesmerised all in her coolest gray-colored formal ensemble today. The lined material made the outfit look amazing while adding to its texture. This classy outfit featured a sleeveless cropped top with sleek straps. This fitted piece also had a deep and plunging V-shaped neckline which made the outfit look undeniably alluring.

This cropped top was further layered with a matching gray-colored bolero-like full-sleeved neck shrug that seemed a gorgeous extension beyond the cropped top. The collared neckline and white shirt sleeves-line edges of the sleeve made this look simply formal and undoubtedly fabulous.

What did she choose to pair this top with?

Further, the Made In China actress wore this with a matching long skirt. This gray-colored floor-length skirt perfectly complements the diva’s outfit while making it look classier than ever. The bold thigh-high side slit added a layer of sultriness to this formal ensemble while also adding to the piece’s modern allure.

This fitted co-ord set helped the actress flaunt her well-toned waist while making us fall head-over-heels in love with her enviable body. Mouni simply modernized the OG suit with this outfit full of fashion-forward twists.

How did Mouni Roy elevate this outfit?

The pretty diva completed her outfit with pointed-toe white-colored pumps. These perfectly matched the shirt-like sleeve extension from the shrug, making the outfit look harmonious and formal. Meanwhile, Roy kept things minimalistic by forgoing accessories and just adding dark-tinted black sunglasses to her look.

Mouni also left her freshly cut hair open to flaunt her new short bob-like hairstyle. She styled her dark tresses into a sleek and straight look with inward curls at the ends that framed her face to perfection. On the other hand, she also decided to go for a natural-looking and subtle makeup look with a dab of blush, highlighter, and the perfect nude lipstick. We think this works well with her outfit and definitely elevates the whole ensemble.

So, what did you think of Mouni Roy’s outfit? Are you as impressed as us? Would you like to wear something like this for an event or a party? Please go ahead and share your thoughts with us, through the comments section below, right away.

