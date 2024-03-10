The 71st Miss World Finale ceremony took place in India this year, after a gap of 28 years, at the Jio World Centre, BKC, Mumbai, and it was an evening filled with elegance, beauty, grace, and pure fashion finesse. Even Bollywood celebrities made it to the event, making it all the more amazing. Kriti Sanon, who was part of the fabulous jury for the grand pageant, arrived for the grand finale ceremony in a vibrant and classy ensemble that exuded elegance.

Honestly, we’re still obsessing over the fashion fabulousness served by Kriti Sanon at the event. So, why don’t we zoom in and decode The Crew actress’ classy OOTN to better understand her incomparable fashion statement?

Kriti Sanon’s classy off-shoulder green gown

The Mimi actress is always serving the fiercest fashion statements proving that she is a total pro and frankly, this time was no different. The diva walked on the red carpet at the 71st Miss World finale in a vibrant green ensemble that looked beyond beautiful.

Her classy ensemble featured an off-the-shoulder top-half with an alluring and deep plunging neckline and a corset-like body-hugging bodice. Her perfect piece had a layered style with buttons on the chest and a unique silhouette that screamed all things spectacular.

Further, the matching green floor-length maxi skirt of the gown came with a bodycon fit and an extended asymmetrical hemline. The mermaid tail-like design of the skirt with extensions from the side looked sincerely dramatic and we are absolutely obsessed with the diva’s style.

This chic outfit, which was created by Fouad Sarkis KSA called Fouad Sarkis 2647, is honestly straight out of our dreams. The crepe perfection comes with a hefty price tag of approximately Rs. 83,994. Beautifully embellished with drapes on the bust and waist, this gown was amazing. She literally looks like a mermaid who’s leaving everyone green with envy with her gorgeous gown, don’t you agree?

Kriti Sanon’s hairstyle, makeup, and accessories were flawless:

Talking about accessories, Kriti’s stylist Sukriti Grover kept things minimal to let her gorgeous green outfit shine. She elevated her look with a pair of structured oversized statement diamond and emerald stud earrings from Vandals with statement rings from Popley Eternal. She also wore matching high heels to add some modern allure to the undeniably perfect look.

Sanon’s make-up look, done by Adrian Jacobs, had a dewy base with well-shaped eyebrows, a subtle nude eyeshadow, black winged eyeliner, pretty mascara-coated eyelashes, rosy blush, and luminous highlighter. He also added the perfect shade of nude lipstick to complete Kriti’s look, which of course, played very well with her complexion.

The diva’s hair stylist, Aasif Ahmed, decided to tie her luscious locks up and style them into a high bun that looked awesome. Strands on both sides of her face also framed it beautifully with a middle parting. The slight puff at the top with a back-combed style looked fabulous. We simply adore the talented actress’ hairstyle.

So, what did you think of Kriti Sanon’s classy green gown look? Please comment below and share your thoughts with us.

