Mouni Roy is a modern fashion queen who really needs no introduction. The diva has consistently been cementing a place for herself with the most stylish and trendy fashion statements, one after the other. Keeping up with this pre-established reputation, the diva recently set Instagram ablaze with pictures of herself in a black and white dress, and we’re obsessed.

So, let’s zoom right in and have a proper and more detailed look at the Brahmastra actress’ modern fashion statement to keep up and get inspired by Mouni Roy’s innate sense of style.

Mouni Roy looked hotter than ever in a black-and-white ensemble

The Gold actress recently served up monochromatic magic in a white collared full-sleeved shirt with rolled-up sleeves, and a causally unbuttoned neckline. This was layered with a sleeveless black halter mini dress called the ‘Valentia’ from House of CB and came with an expensive price tag of approximately Rs. 17,602.

The classy black dress had a unique corseted silhouette and design that hugged her body and accentuated her curves at all the right places. This stylish, fun, and flirty mini-dress is perfect for your next romantic date night.

Created with a sustainable stretch cotton in the prettiest silhouette, the dress has a flattering halter neck with self-tie straps and a deep as well as an alluring plunging neckline.

Mouni Roy’s classy monochromatic ensemble was just flawless

The statement-worthy mini dress' beautiful voluminous mini skirt had a beautiful well-formed pleated design that elongated the diva’s legs. It was layered with a soft and delicate tulle underskirt that gave the ensemble an extra bounce.

The Naagin actress’ outfit was completed with classy Gucci black and white GG Knit fabric ankle-length boots, approximately worth Rs. 1,13,834. The boots gave the outfit a rather well-thought-out appeal.

Meanwhile, the diva’s dress perfectly combined formal finesse with a touch of flirty fabulousness, creating a versatile semi-formal statement for every occasion. She kept things minimal with a no-accessory look except a matching black bag, allowing the dress to shine on its own— A great decision indeed!

Mouni Roy’s effortlessly elegant hairstyle and makeup look:

Mouni left her dark and luscious locks open, styled into a sleek and straight middle-parted look, allowing them to cascade freely down her back and shoulders.

Roy also completed her classy outfit with a rather glamorous makeup look featuring a dewy base. She chose some volumizing mascara with black eyeliner and kajal for well-defined eyes. Her cheeks were well-baked, blushed, and contoured with a touch of highlighter. However, her classy dark nude lipstick was the perfect choice to round out this look, and we are taking notes here, aren't you?

So, what did you think of Mouni Roy’s classy monochromatic outfit? Please comment below to share your thoughts with us, right away.

