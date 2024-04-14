Mouni Roy wears corset mini dress with Gucci boots, perfect for bottomless brunches with girl gang

Mouni Roy recently took to Instagram and posted pictures of herself in a fiery black-and-white dress that looked just incredible on her. Why don’t we check out her statement-worthy fit?

Mehak Walia
Written by Mehak Walia , Journalist
Updated on Apr 14, 2024 | 01:32 PM IST | 1.6K
Mouni Roy, Bollywood, Mini Dress, Gucci, black and white, monochromatic, hot, sexy, Style, Fashion
Mouni Roy wears corset mini dress with Gucci boots, perfect for bottomless brunches with girl gang (PC: Mouni Roy Instagram)

Mouni Roy is a modern fashion queen who really needs no introduction. The diva has consistently been cementing a place for herself with the most stylish and trendy fashion statements, one after the other. Keeping up with this pre-established reputation, the diva recently set Instagram ablaze with pictures of herself in a black and white dress, and we’re obsessed.

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now

So, let’s zoom right in and have a proper and more detailed look at the Brahmastra actress’ modern fashion statement to keep up and get inspired by Mouni Roy’s innate sense of style.

Related Stories

Mouni Roy’s sassy black and white wide-legged pants will inspire you to ditch denim jeans
fashion
Mouni Roy’s sassy black and white wide-legged pants will inspire you to ditch denim jeans
Ananya Panday, Sidharth Malhotra more celebs prove why chelsea boots are worthy investment
fashion
Ananya Panday, Sidharth Malhotra more celebs prove why chelsea boots are worthy investment

Mouni Roy looked hotter than ever in a black-and-white ensemble

The Gold actress recently served up monochromatic magic in a white collared full-sleeved shirt with rolled-up sleeves, and a causally unbuttoned neckline. This was layered with a sleeveless black halter mini dress called the ‘Valentia’ from House of CB and came with an expensive price tag of approximately Rs. 17,602. 

Mouni Roy wears corset mini dress with Gucci boots, perfect for bottomless brunches with girl gang (PC: Mouni Roy Instagram)

The classy black dress had a unique corseted silhouette and design that hugged her body and accentuated her curves at all the right places. This stylish, fun, and flirty mini-dress is perfect for your next romantic date night. 

Created with a sustainable stretch cotton in the prettiest silhouette, the dress has a flattering halter neck with self-tie straps and a deep as well as an alluring plunging neckline.

Mouni Roy’s classy monochromatic ensemble was just flawless

The statement-worthy mini dress' beautiful voluminous mini skirt had a beautiful well-formed pleated design that elongated the diva’s legs. It was layered with a soft and delicate tulle underskirt that gave the ensemble an extra bounce. 

The Naagin actress’ outfit was completed with classy Gucci black and white GG Knit fabric ankle-length boots, approximately worth Rs. 1,13,834. The boots gave the outfit a rather well-thought-out appeal. 

Mouni Roy wears corset mini dress with Gucci boots, perfect for bottomless brunches with girl gang (PC: Mouni Roy Instagram)

Meanwhile, the diva’s dress perfectly combined formal finesse with a touch of flirty fabulousness, creating a versatile semi-formal statement for every occasion. She kept things minimal with a no-accessory look except a matching black bag, allowing the dress to shine on its own— A great decision indeed! 

Mouni Roy’s effortlessly elegant hairstyle and makeup look: 

Mouni left her dark and luscious locks open, styled into a sleek and straight middle-parted look, allowing them to cascade freely down her back and shoulders. 

Mouni Roy wears corset mini dress with Gucci boots, perfect for bottomless brunches with girl gang (PC: Mouni Roy Instagram)

Roy also completed her classy outfit with a rather glamorous makeup look featuring a dewy base. She chose some volumizing mascara with black eyeliner and kajal for well-defined eyes. Her cheeks were well-baked, blushed, and contoured with a touch of highlighter. However, her classy dark nude lipstick was the perfect choice to round out this look, and we are taking notes here, aren't you?

So, what did you think of Mouni Roy’s classy monochromatic outfit? Please comment below to share your thoughts with us, right away. 

ALSO READ: Tamannaah Bhatia is fringe fashion queen as she channels major 80s vibes with big sleeved denim shirt at Diljit Dosanjh's concert

Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Mehak Walia
Mehak Walia
Journalist
Linkedin

Mehak Walia is an award-winning author and journalist who has been writing for about 4 years now. She is obsessed

...

Credits: Mouni Roy Instagram
Advertisement

Latest Articles